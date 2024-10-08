News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

LAKE GEORGE Will Debut at the Chain Theatre in November

Performances run November 6th -17th.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lake George is a story centered around love, class dynamics and conflicting perspectives on life philosophies, providing a brutal and darkly comedic insight into the world of an upper-class family and their treatment of those around them. Performances run November 6th -17th at the Chain Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Boundless Theater to Present ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING Immersive Experience
November At Lincoln Center to Feature U.S. Premiere Of INK, Rubén Blades Series & More
THE SEX WRITER To Have World Premiere At The Gene Frankel Theatre
Interview: DISENCHANTED Explains 'The Princess Complex' at Queens Theatre

Lake George provides the backdrop for an untimely family reunion for Jonathan and his two daughters, Alana and Clara. Jonathan's decision to invite his new, and much younger, boyfriend sparks considerable debate, whilst Alana's ongoing marital issues with Tom and Clara's recent release from a rehabilitation center for narcotics serves to heighten the inevitable tension.

Written & Directed by: Dan Blick
Produced by: Dan Blick & Mitchell Pope

Performance Starts @ 7:30 & 2:00
Doors Open @ 7:15 & 1:45




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos