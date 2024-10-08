LAKE GEORGE Will Debut at the Chain Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lake George is a story centered around love, class dynamics and conflicting perspectives on life philosophies, providing a brutal and darkly comedic insight into the world of an upper-class family and their treatment of those around them. Performances run November 6th -17th at the Chain Theatre.

Lake George provides the backdrop for an untimely family reunion for Jonathan and his two daughters, Alana and Clara. Jonathan's decision to invite his new, and much younger, boyfriend sparks considerable debate, whilst Alana's ongoing marital issues with Tom and Clara's recent release from a rehabilitation center for narcotics serves to heighten the inevitable tension.

Written & Directed by: Dan Blick

Produced by: Dan Blick & Mitchell Pope

Performance Starts @ 7:30 & 2:00

Doors Open @ 7:15 & 1:45

