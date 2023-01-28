Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kingdom Theatre to Hold 3rd Anniversary Celebration Next Month

The celebration takes place on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Kingdom Theatre to Hold 3rd Anniversary Celebration Next Month Kingdom Theatre will host their 3rd Anniversary celebration featuring new drama in development "House of TABITHA," musical guests, brunch, and more on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 12pm-3pm. $40 Admission includes Brunch @ The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Studio 1302244 W. 54th Manhattan NYC.

Established just before the global pandemic hit the world, Kingdommtc managed to release staged readings, an online streaming play "Empress's Diary," a workshop performance of "Dreams and Spirits," and their annual All Purple honors event.

Join them on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 12pm-3pm. The celebration includes catered brunch, special Musical guests, and a workshop performance of a new play in development, "House of TABITHA," written and directed by Nickolas The III. "House of TABITHA" is about a fashion company named after a biblical person TABITHA, who was a fashion designer. The house of Tabitha is run by four women, who all face their own personal need for Deliverance. Features actresses, Flora Gillard, Kiki, Cheka Shining, & Heidy Z. Reservations are required.

To reserve, 347 843 9932 kingdommtc@gmail.com Zelle 347 843 9932 Cash App,$royalkingdommtc



Magnet Theater to Present YOU ARE NOT ALONE in February Photo
Magnet Theater to Present YOU ARE NOT ALONE in February
You Are Not Alone: An Uplifting Show About Depression, will continue its over 8-year run at the Magnet Theater. The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences, showing that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of HOW TO LIVE at LABA Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of HOW TO LIVE at LABA
Mindy Pfeffer’s new play HOW TO LIVE opened on January 25 at the 14th Street Y in the East Village. The World Premiere runs until January 29 and is being presented by LABA (A Laboratory for Jewish Culture), a NYC-based artist fellowship program for which Pfeffer was a part of in 2021. Jean Randich directs. Check out photos here!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertor Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble
See rehearsal photos for IRTE's The Lonely Death of L. Harris, running February 17-March 11!
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at Queens Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at Queens Theatre
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Queens Theatre's 'The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical”, playing February 11-12, 2023 in the Claire Shulman Theater.

