Katharine McNair's HOW TO BREAK UP A WEDDING to Play Fresh Fruit Festival

Margaret, Julie and Tonya set their own differences aside to carry out every possible plot, plan, and scheme in attempts to break up their brother's wedding, in How to Break Up a Wedding, written and directed by Katharine McNair, a featured event of the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage. Limited Run: May 2 @ 6:30 pm; May 4 @ 3:15 pm; May 5 @ 2:30 pm at the WILD PROJECT.

Featured in the cast are Gretchen Poole, Elle Nelson, Steven Isaac Rice, Margo Hera, Rebecca Kinard, Sophia Jaeger, Sara Beneke, Serg Lockhart, Hila Kremer, Erin McMahon, Mekai McFarlane and Jared Wilder.

The ringleader, Margaret, is happy with her life of "barbecue, beer, and babes," until Tommy and his fiancée, Keri, offer some choice words about Margaret and her sisters. Already suspicious of Keri, Margaret begins her own reconnaissance, and unearths other misdeeds and half-truths of Keri and takes matters into her own hands. Julie, a recent divorcée, quickly joins the ranks, whereas Tonya, a mom of two and the mellowest of the sisters, is the last to be recruited. These three sisters become an unstoppable force as they plan to stop the wedding.

Can they accomplish their mission? Will the wedding happen, and will love conquer all? Let the fun begin!

The Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions: and All Out Arts. Now the festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity - local, national, and international - and as of two years ago - on stage, on film, and on the air.