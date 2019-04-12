Juilliard Spring Gala Celebrates a Year of Creativity and Excellence in May

Juilliard presents its Spring Gala on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The evening celebrates a year of creativity, process, and innovation and will feature highlights from the 2018-19 school year at Juilliard-the first under Damian Woetzel, who in July 2018 became Juilliard's seventh president.



In describing the gala, Woetzel said that it "features extraordinary performances by the artists of the future and highlights a year of imagination-a year of dance, drama, and music that could only happen at Juilliard."



The gala performance begins at 7pm in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Directed by Juilliard faculty member John Giampietro and conceived with Woetzel, this one-night-only event will incorporate students from the dance, drama, and music divisions in creative and collaborative excerpts. Highlights include Bill T. Jones' D-Man in the Waters (Part 1), recently seen as part of Juilliard Spring Dances, along with a made-for-evening finale featuring students from across the school joined by Juilliard String Quartet violinist Areta Zhullaalong with four of the five 2018-19 Juilliard Creative Associates: dancers and choreographers Lil Buck and Michelle Dorrance, actor and clown Bill Irwin, and musician and composer Caroline Shaw.



After the performance, a gala dinner will take place in David Geffen Hall. The co-chairs for the event are: the Arnhold Family; Beth and Christopher Kojima; Suzie and Bruce Kovner; Christina McInerney; Jennifer and David Millstone; Jeffrey Seller and Joshua Lehrer; and Darren Walker.



Serving as honorary chairs are the 2018-19 Juilliard Creative Associates: bandleader and Juilliard alumnus Jon Batiste, who's also a Creative Associate, along with Lil Buck, Michelle Dorrance, Bill Irwin, and Caroline Shaw. These artists exemplify collaborative excellence and have served as creative catalysts across dance, drama, and music over the course of this past school year.



To purchase tables or gala tickets, please contact the Juilliard Office of Special Events at (212) 799-5000, ext. 329, or events@juilliard.edu, or visit giving.juilliard.edu/springgala.



Performance-only tickets at $50 are available at juilliard.edu/calendar.



Proceeds from the evening will support Juilliard's College Division, including student scholarships.

About The Juilliard School

Founded in 1905, The Juilliard School is a world leader in performing arts education. Juilliard's mission is to provide the highest caliber of artistic education for gifted musicians, dancers, and actors from around the world so that they may achieve their fullest potential as artists, leaders, and global citizens. Located at Lincoln Center in New York City, Juilliard offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in dance, drama (acting and playwriting), and music (classical, jazz, historical performance, and vocal arts). Currently more than 800 artists from 42 states and 45 countries are enrolled at Juilliard, where they appear in more than 700 annual performances in the school's five theaters; at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully and David Geffen halls and at Carnegie Hall; as well as other venues around New York City, the country, and the world. Beyond its New York campus, Juilliard is defining new directions in global performing arts education for a range of learners and enthusiasts through The Tianjin Juilliard School and K-12 educational curricula.





