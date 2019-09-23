Joanna Gleason To Give Keynote At Statera's National Conference

StateraArts has announced that Joanna Gleason will be delivering one of the keynote address at Statera's 4th National Conference. The conference, which is to take place at City College of New York in NYC, is scheduled for October 26-27, 2019.

Joanna Gleason is revered by Broadway audiences for her unforgettable (and award-winning) portrayal of The Baker's Wife in the original company of Into the Woods. Other Broadway credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Nick and Nora, Day in the Death of Joe Egg, and Sons of The Prophet among others. Her extensive film and TV work includes Boogie Nights, Crimes & Misdemeanors, Hannah and Her Sisters, Mr. Holland's Opus, The Wedding Planner, The West Wing, ER, The Good Wife, and a host of other projects. Joanna has been teaching in high schools and colleges around the country for thirty years, and has directed Off-Broadway as well as for television.

StateraArts is a national arts nonprofit. The goal of Statera's National Conference is to take positive action to bring women* into full and equal participation in the American Theatre. General registration is still open at www.stateraarts.org/conference.

StateraCon is open to all theatre professionals, practitioners, students and enthusiasts regardless of gender or age: administrators, designers, dramaturgs, educators, technicians, actors, advocates, etc. Meet with theatre professionals from all over the country to network, learn, renew, share, and more!

Statera's National Conference is a place for collective healing and creative coalition building. Executive Director, Melinda Pfundstein says, "We want you to bring your whole self to conference. Yes, there will be strategy sessions, tool-gathering, and networking. Yes, there will be industry panels, touchstone addresses, and breakout sessions. But StateraCon is not your average arts conference. We are shifting the culture from one where myths surrounding lack, competition, and isolation are replaced by authentic experiences of collaboration, connection, and positive action."

Check out the full StateraCon schedule and speaker line up at www.stateraarts.org/conference. Statera also offers a deeply discounted student rate for those who are currently enrolled and attending with their professor. General Registration is still open.

*Women: Statera recognizes the limiting nature of the binary use of woman. We serve and welcome anyone on the gender spectrum who identifies either always or some of the time as a woman. We also serve and welcome those who are non-binary.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You