Jewish Adaptation of ROMEO AND JULIET to Make World Premiere

ROMEO and JULIET coming Off-Broadway in a World Premiere Jewish adaptation this June 2019 at the Center for Jewish History (15 west 16th Street New York NY 10011). Adapted and directed by David Serero, who is also starring as Romeo, this unique production. One family is Sephardic and the other one is Ashkenazi, featuring classic Ladinos and Yiddish songs as well as some others surprises...

The Cast includes: David Serero (Romeo), Mihaela & Gabriela Modorcea (Juliet), Lisa Monde (Lady Capulet), David Mohr (Rabbi Laurence), Martin Bonventre (Tybalt), Patrick Clark (Mercutio), and Felix Jarrar (Piano).

David Serero is widely known for his signature of theatrical adaptations (which he adapts, directs and produces) introducing classics to a broader audience with unique adaptations, by adding what he calls his "touch of champagne". His recent adaptations are "Cyrano de Bergerac" featuring Jazz standards, "Othello" in a Moroccan style, "The Merchant of Venice" in a Sephardi style, and many more. David has also brought operas in a more accessible format (Don Giovanni, Nabucco, Nozze di Figaro) with unique adaptations, as well as bringing back to life important works of literature such as the Jew of Malta, The Yiddish King Lear, and Napoleon by Stanley Kubrick.

Five unique performances of Romeo and Juliet: Thursday June 13th at 3pm; Sunday June 16th at 6pm - Opening Night - Followed by an After Party; Tuesday June 18th at 8pm; Thursday June 20th at 8pm; Sunday June 23rd at 6pm - Closing Night - Followed by an After Party.

Tickets are $26 and $36 (VIP tickets include gold seating and access to the After Party) can be purchased at ASFRomeoandJuliet.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006.

Hosted by the American Sephardi Federation, the performances will take place at the Center for Jewish History located at 15 West 16th Street, New York NY 10011.

David Serero - Romeo / Director / Adaptor

Actor and baritone, David Serero, has received international recognition and critical acclaim from all over the world. At 38 years old, he has already performed more than 2,000 concerts and performances throughout the world, played in over 100 films and recorded 20 albums. He entered the prestigious WHO'S WHO AMERICA for demonstrating outstanding achievements in the entertainment world and for the betterment of contemporary society. In 2019, he received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the Morocco Day Distinguished Achievement Award, and the Trophy of the Culture of Morocco. David Serero is a member of the RECORDING ACADEMY and of the TELEVISION ACADEMY and a voting member both of the GRAMMYs and EMMYs.

He has given concerts in Paris at the PARIS OPERA GARNIER, OLYMPIA, EIFFEL TOWER; in New York at the LINCOLN CENTER, Carnegie Hall, TIMES SQUARE; in London at the ROYAL COLLEGE OF MUSIC, WEMBLEY STADIUM; and in Moscow at the TCHAIKOVSKY HALL; in Amsterdam at the CONCERTGEBOUW, the BUDAPEST OPERA conducted by Placido Domingo and more. He made his sold out WEST END debuts at the Dominion Theatre. He has sung more than 30 lead roles in Opera, Operetta and Musical Theater. In 2012, David Serero performed Don Quixote from MAN OF LA MANCHA in Paris and the title role from the revival of Duke Ellington's only musical: BEGGAR'S HOLIDAY and also starred in the cast album recording. In 2013, David performed with Jermaine Jackson in YOU ARE NOT ALONE, a musical written, directed and produced by David Serero. He has also produced and arranged I WISH YOU LOVE an album of Jazz standards for Jermaine Jackson. In December 2013, David shared the cover of Theatre & Performances with Barbra Streisand in London, and made his BROADWAY solo debut at the Snapple Theatre in New York. In 2015 and 2016, he played Off Broadway the lead roles of SHYLOCK (MERCHANT OF VENICE), and OTHELLO's title role with both critical acclaim. In 2015, he performed two open air concerts on TIMES SQUARE (New York) for BEST OF FRANCE with the presence of the French President Mr Francois Hollande. He also played NABUCCO (Nabucco) in New York; and the title roles of DON GIOVANNI and RIGOLETTO at the Carnegie Hall. In his extensive discography, he has recorded Cast Album Recording of iconic roles such as Shakespeare's RICHARD III and World Premiere adaptations.

During the 2017/2018 season in New York, David Serero starred as CYRANO DE BERGERAC (Rostand), DON GIOVANNI (Mozart), BARABAS (Marlowe's Jew of Malta), KING AHASUERUS (from musical Queen Esther's Dilemma), KING LEAR (Jacob Gordin's The YIDDISH KING LEAR), NAPOLEON's title role from NAPOLEON by Stanley Kubrick.

For the 2018/19 season in New York, David stars as NABUCCO's title role, ROMEO (Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in a Jewish adaptation), FIGARO (Mozart's Marriage of Figaro) and Otto Frank (Anne Frank, The Musical).

In American Television, he has appeared in: The Hunt with John Walsh (CNN), Mysteries at the Museum (Travel Channel), Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (NBC), Six Degrees of Murder (Discovery Channel), Checked Out, On The Case with Paula Zhan (Discovery ID), Rabid Beast (Animal Planet TV), Suddenly Rich (TLC TV), Whistleblowers (Spike TV), Blood Feuds - Gangs of New York (Discovery Channel), We Speak NYC, Crimes of Fashion (Discovery ID). More info on: www.davidserero.com

MIHAELA & Gabriela Modorcea - Juliet

Indiggo Twins are Transylvania-born American identical twin sisters Mihaela and Gabriela Modorcea, multi-talented artists: professional actresses (graduates with honor from the National University of Theatrical Arts and Cinematography of Bucharest - UNATC), Grammy award-winning singers/composers (featured and credited on 4X time Grammy-winning album "Watch The Throne" by Jay-Z and Kanye West,) the creators and producers of the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway hit WICKED CLONE THE CINEMA MUSICAL - based on Mihaela's art bestselling 500-page magic realist novel "Wicked Clone or How To Deal with the Evil" with Barnes and Noble - an immersive blend of film and musical theatre featuring epic film projections from beginning to end, a text of Shakespearean origin and 25 Holy-spirited songs and a symphonic soundtrack composed and orchestrated by Indiggo Twins and released under Broadway Records.

Both Mihaela & Gabriela studied Acting with renowned directors Francis Ford Coppola, Roman Polanski, Krzysztof Zanussi, playing the lead characters in the award winning musical "The Two Orphans" by Adolphe D'Ennery and Eugène Cormon, "The Future is in Eggs" by Eugene Ionesco and many other theatre plays. Mihaela Modorcea is also the author of the poetry book Rage and Love, of the cinema play Wicked Clone or how to deal with the evil, of the poetry book Wicked Clone or how to get reborn.

A number of top music producers have written with and for Indiggo Twins including Swizz Beatz (Beyoncé, Jay-Z), Rockwilder (Christina Aguilera), Peter Zizzo (Celine Dion, Avril Lavigne), Paul Oakenfold (Madonna). Indiggo Twins debuted at the age of 12 at TVR (Romanian National Television) and were released Europe-wide by Sony BMG. Indiggo's songs have been featured throughout over 20 countries. Gabriela plays the piano, composed and arranged the filmic soundtrack and compositions in their musical whereas Mihaela plays the guitar and is the lyricist of the music the twins compose together. Mihaela and Gabriela belong to a highly artistic family: their father, Grid Modorcea (PhD in Arts), is the author of 100 books and 47

docu-dramas; their mother, Violeta Modorcea (PhD in comparative literature) is the author of 5 books of comparative theatre and literature, having taught world literature for 30 years at the most prestigious college in Bucharest - « Gh.Lazar". Playing Juliet and singing in Yiddish is a dream come true for Indiggo Twins, who also sing in seven other languages.

DAVID MOHR - Rabbi Laurence

David Mohr is a New York based actor. He is best known for his Bat Mitzvah dancing in The Sitter. A graduate of Emerson College, he has had many incarnations such as a motion picture editor and executive at HBO. He also directs, writes, is a musician, does comedy, I think he has ADD. David has worked previously with David Serero in Truffles a Dinner Murder Mystery and Napoleon by Stanley Kubrick. David Mohr is thrilled to be working again with David Serero on his adaptation of the Bard's great tragedy (Shonda). David Mohr's work can also be seen on YouTube and Vimeo in many web series such as Quick Brick Tips.

LISA MONDE - Lady Capulet

Lisa began her acting, singing and directing career in Europe. After touring with various shows and working with renowned European theater companies, she moved to NYC to continue her pursuits. Lisa graduated from the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, and the New York Film Academy. Since then, she has worked Off-Broadway in various plays and musicals. Recent credits include: Dali's Dream (Coco Chanel); Arsene Lupin VS Sherlock Holmes (AJ Raffles Holmes); The Elizabeth Taylor Story, musical (Elizabeth Taylor); Ghost Writers (Mary Shelley); Strangers in the Night, a Tribute to Frank Sinatra (Gale Storm); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Hippolyta); Of Mice and Men (Curley's Wife); La Cage Aux Folles (Jacqueline); Dracula. Finding of a Shadow (Mina Murray); Teach Me How to Die (Poet). Lisa also appeared in the web series "Existentialism," and "Callie and Izzy." In 2018, Lisa landed a leading role in her first feature film - "The Most Dangerous Man UVX" by Future Proof Productions, which is set to premier in October 2019. In Lisa's portfolio, there are eight (8) CD's with original songs, a great number of concerts, performances, and radio/TV broadcasts. She has produced, written (book and music) and directed eight staged musicals and seven plays.

MARTIN BONVENTRE - Tybalt / Father Capulet

Martin is thrilled to be playing Tybalt in this new musical production of Romeo and Juliet. Most recently he played Steve Hubbell in A Streetcar Named Desire at New York's Greenwood Lake Theater. Martin's favorite roles include appearances in Annie (Rooster), Sister Act (Joey), Ragtime (Houdini), Zorba the Musical (Manolakas), A Chorus Line (Mike), Grease (Sonny), and The Music Man (Olin Britt). Along the way, Martin has entertained audiences in NYC cabarets, and sung as a member of Essential Voices USA with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. He is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA).

Patrick Clark - Mercutio / Father Montague

Patrick Clark is thrilled to be a part of this new adaptation of Romeo & Juliet! Patrick recently performed in the premiere of a newly revised version of RAGS as Sal Russo at NYU, where he just graduated with a M.M. in Musical Theatre. Before his NYU training, Patrick received a B.F.A. in Vocal Performance from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Favorite regional: Mamma Mia, 42nd Street, LES MISERABLES. Patrick would like to thank David for this incredible opportunity.





