'Jersey Christmas' Re-Released in New Adult Choir Version & School Choir Version

Two new versions of the hit holiday pop classic JERSEY CHRISTMAS, written by Marlboro, NJ native and American Songwriting Award Winner Ben Rauch are being released to YouTube this week. An adult choir version of the song was released today, and a kids/teen choir version will also be released in the coming days. The adult choir version of JERSEY CHRISTMAS can be viewed below:

and the school choir version can soon be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/benrauchmusic The sheet music for each version can be purchased through JerseyChristmasMusic@gmail.com

The adult choir version features Justin Albinder, Elizabeth Abate, Eddie Capuano, Chloe Chappa, Jocelyn Chugg, Dawn Del Orbe, Bobby Cook Gallagher, Amanda Cross, Emily Derrick, Diane Feldman, Sarah Hogewood, Jeremy Hoffman, Nicole Marie McCafferty, Edward J. Osredkar, Marissa Paolella, Marissa Phifer, Trent Pryor, Lauren Snyder, and Troy Williams.

It is produced by: Forward, Up & Away LLC, Directed/Musical Directed by: Ben Rauch with Lyrics by: Ben Rauch & Gaby Gold, Music by: Ben Rauch; Editor/Colorist: Igor Katrach; Engineered/Mixed by: Ben Rauch; Original track/instrumental track produced by: Jason Agel; Piano/Glockenspiel/Percussion: Ben Rauch; Guitar/Bass: Jason Agel; and Drums: Jason Fenichel.

The school choir version features Alexa Babaisakov, Momo Burns-Min, Taylor Cardorin, Vanessa Carmichael, Jhztyn Contado, Qrtny Contado, Vera Dunlop-Vaillancourt, Chelsea Otto Ferary, Roxy Gevas, Tyler Gevas, Faith, Graham, Cameron Jenkins, Angelita Lind, Evalena Marsten. Keshav Nair, Alyssa Pray, Vianna Schibell, Gabriella Scott, Tristan Strasser, Kinsley M. Stephens, Brielle Tucker, Alison Wardley, Kara Williams, and Kayla Williams.

It is produced by: Forward, Up & Away LLC. Directed/Musical Directed by: Ben Rauch; Lyrics by: Ben Rauch & Gaby Gold; Music by: Ben Rauch; Editor/Colorist: Peter Paris; Engineered/Mixed by: Ben Rauch; Original track/instrumental track produced by: Jason Agel; Piano/Glockenspiel/Percussion: Ben Rauch; Guitar/Bass: Jason Agel; and Drums: Jason Fenichel.

The original version, performed by singer/songwriter/actor Ben Rauch, was released in December 2016. Co-written by Rauch with songwriter and Gaby Gold, JERSEY CHRISTMAS gathered radio attention and airplay on WRAT, WDHA, and WKXW (NJ 101.5), and went on to win the 'Best Music Video' award at NJ's Golden Door International Film Festival this past October. It draws inspiration from Rauch & Gold's well-seasoned observation of holidays done Jersey Style - normally involving some combination of disgruntled Santas, Peppermint Schnapps, Jersey Diner food, ample hairspray, turnpike-view condos and serious train delays, all set to the tunes of Frankie Valli, Bon Jovi and Springsteen blaring from radios and jukeboxes all across the Garden State.

The original JERSEY CHRISTMAS track was produced, engineered and mixed by Grammy-nominated music producer Jason Agel, who has worked with such legendary artists as Prince, Kanye West, Bjork, Beyonce and Jay Z, and John Legend. The song was mastered by Grammy Award winner Emily Lazar (the first female to win for Mastering) of The Lodge. Lazar has worked on over 2,000 albums with such artists as David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Barbra Streisand, and Paul McCartney.

Ben Rauch is a singer/songwriter/producer/performer whose last single, "The Emoji Song" won an American Songwriting Award, a USA Songwriting Competition Award for Best Comedy Song, The Hollywood Songwriting Competition and four Global Music Awards for Best Male Vocalist, Best Lyrics/Songwriter, Best Song, and Best Music Video. It has also won over 18 Best Music Video Awards in film festivals internationally. His last song and music video, "Stay At Home" (featuring Broadway luminaries such as Rachel York, Christine Pedi and Kay Trinidad) he teamed up with the Frontline Families Fund, an organization that provides financial support to the children of healthcare workers that died of Covid-19. All the proceeds of that song will be donated to that organization. Ben's song, "Jersey Christmas," was #19 on the charts. The song was re-recorded, with the Broadway Tour of, "Jersey Boys" for the Carols For A Cure Album, which benefits Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Ben has performed his original music and was the musical director/pianist for numerous Broadway performers at the legendary Copa Cabana in NYC on New Years Eve. He performed the song Copa Cabana for the songs 40th anniversary and the clubs 80th anniversary at the Copa. He has toured the country as the keyboardist for legendary singer, Darlene Love (Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame). He wrote the book, music, lyrics and starred in the musical, "Single Room Occupancy." It premiered in the NY International Fringe Festival and playbill.com said it was "One of the top ten shows to see." As an actor, he was recently seen on TV in "The Big Bang Theory" and in the movie, "Can You Ever Forgive Me." He was also in the movie, "Jersey Boys," directed by Clint Eastwood, as the keyboardist/singer for the Four Seasons. TV credits include: Mr. Robot (USA Network), Girls (HBO), recurring roles on Gossip Girl (CW). His debut full-length pop/rock comedy album, "Tales From The Turnpike," is soon to be released. www.benrauchsite.com

JERSEY CHRISTMAS and its adult choir and kids/teen choir versions can be purchased everywhere digital music is streamed, including: Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, iTunes, Rhapsody & Tidal, among others.