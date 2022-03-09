Jaclyn Holliday Joins THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR

Film actress, Liv Kirby, will serve as producer of the play. Kirby was last seen on New Amsterdam, as well as The Deuce, Alternatino with Arturo Castro, Law & Order: Special Vicitims Unit; and the films, The Aunts, and Mine.

Alexandra Rooney will recreate her role as Young Hayley Jones and Candy Dato also returns as Tabitha Baines. Both individuals workshopped these roles.

The new cast includes Chelsea Renae, Mia Rose Kavensky, Olivia Fergus-Brummer, Katia Mendoza, Nicole Marie Hunt, and Delano Allen. Music will be composed by Philip Lauto and Ally McQuade will stage manage.

The play is entering workshops next month for a projected Off-Broadway later in the year.

"When I first read The Girl with the Red Hair, I fell in love with the dynamic characters and felt like I was right next to Hayley Jones on this adventure to discover her truth," Holliday shared about assuming the role. "I was drawn to the defiance she develops from the unexpected situations that she finds herself in. As a reader, I got to see the plot slowly unravel, mirroring Hayley's mental state. I am so grateful for the opportunity to play such a powerful, raw, and unpredictable character." "

The Girl with the Red Hair is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura and will be produced under the Face To Face Films banner. www.thegirlwiththeredhairplay.com www.facetofacefilms.net