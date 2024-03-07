Irondale Hosts THE STRENGTH IN US One-Night-Only Performance This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irondale will present The Strength in Us, a one-night-only performance on March 29th, to benefit The Freedom Theatre in Jenin Refugee Camp, Occupied Palestine. Organized by the Friends of Jenin Freedom Theatre and co-sponsored by Waterwell, Noor Theatre, 55B, and New York Theater Workshop, the evening unites a diverse array of Palestinian and Palestinian-American artists as they come together to raise crucial funds The Freedom Theatre.

Having recently been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, The Freedom Theatre stands as a beacon of cultural resistance and creative freedom in Jenin refugee camp in Occupied Palestine. Since its founding in 2006, The Freedom Theatre has been a bastion of creative resilience offering professional theatre productions, workshops, and youth training programs in the Jenin refugee camp and city, throughout Palestine and internationally. TFT’s mission states “For the oppressed, the arts have always been a powerful tool for liberation. For us Palestinians, artistic expression is an integrated part of our quest for justice, equality and freedom. The Freedom Theatre’s vision is a cultural resistance movement at the core of a free and critical Palestinian society. We aim to raise a new generation that is able to challenge all forms of oppression.”

The Strength in Us presents an unforgettable evening, showcasing performances by four artists deeply intertwined with The Freedom Theatre's legacy. Traveling directly from Jenin to Brooklyn, the performance highlights theatre maker Alaa Shehada, a graduate of The Freedom Theatre’s Acting School. He is also the co-founder of The Palestine Comedy Club, a doctor clown in Palestinian hospitals with Red Noses International, and a member of Troupe Courage in Amsterdam. Shehada brings humor and insight as a stand-up comedian and actor, offering a glimpse into his creative power, courage, and resilience as a Palestinian artist. This marks the second stop on Alaa’s U.S. tour. Guiding the evening as emcee is Fouad Dakwar, a Palestinian musical theater writer described as "a darkly comic pop-punk composer on the rise." His semi-autobiographical musical, Fouad of Nazareth, premiered to two sold-out concert fundraisers for Gaza at Joe's Pub, co-produced by Noor Theatre. Amel Khalil, a Palestinian-American writer, actor, and comedian, will share poetry and stand-up that explores themes of belonging, representation, and the challenges of navigating multiple cultural identities in America, particularly in the context of post-9/11 Islamophobia. Finally, Omar Ahmad, a Palestinian-American composer and sound artist, presents compositions inspired by the balance between distinct sets of feelings in the world: empathy and disconnection, loss and discovery, longing, and isolation. After the show, there will be a brief talkback with the artists followed by refreshments and DJ set by Omar Ahmad.

In December of 2023, the Israeli occupation forces attacked the theatre, destroying part of the theatre offices and illegally detaining the Artistic Director, Ahmed Tobasi and General Manager, Mustafa Sheta. While Ahmed Tobasi was released shortly after his detainment, Mustafa Sheta continues to be illegally held in administrative detention by the Israeli military. Despite what may seem like insurmountable obstacles, The Freedom Theatre remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering artistic expression as a tool for liberation and social change. Proceeds from The Strength in Us will directly contribute to programming and repairs of The Freedom Theatre offices, roof, and equipment, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to creating a generation of artists and leaders, who will one day be at the forefront of the Palestinian liberation movement. Rooted in the belief that artistic expression is a fundamental human right and a potent catalyst for social change, The Freedom Theatre's mission resonates deeply with the values of the co-sponsoring organizations. Together, driven by a shared belief in the transformative power of art, they strive towards creating a more equitable and just world.