Intimacy And Danger Explode On Stage In DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

A powerful story of two strangers (Roberta and Danny) - and their fateful meeting in a cheerless dive bar in the Bronx. What begins as a distrustful and antagonistic conversation eventually unleashes an unlikely connection, as the two prod and wrangle through their animosity and loneliness as in an "apache dance" (a violent dance for two), towards a painfully achieved exoneration, finding absolution in each other and hope of a future beyond hostility, overwhelming guilt and shame.

John DeSotelle directs an intense, exciting cast that features Maggie Alexander (last seen in Nuance's critically acclaimed Rabbit Hole) and Jacob Saxton in this powerful story of solitude and hope. Award winning Scenic Designer, Matt Imhoff (Proof, Hamlet, Rabbit Hole) returns for the fourth time to Nuance as the Scenic and Lighting designer.

Sonya Plenefisch (Rabbit Hole) joins Nuance again as Costume Designer. Nuance Theatre Co. under the artistic direction of John DeSotelle, is gaining a reputation of presenting incredible theatrical productions - with compelling ensemble acting, atmospheric lighting and sound that enrich ambitious and immersive set designs - all within the confines of a small black box venue celebrating the intimate theatrical experience of Close-up Theater.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea opens December 13 and runs through December 22. Tickets are $25 and $35.

Fridays & Saturdays, 8:00 pm December 13,14,20,21

Sundays, 7pm December 15, 22

Location: NuBox Theater at John DeSotelle Studio, 754 Ninth Ave., 4th Flr., New York (corner of 51st and 9th).

For tickets and more information: www.NuanceTheatre.com or 212.581.0188.

*please note that our venue is a walk-up

The NuBox is not wheelchair accessible.

* The Actors and Stage Managers employed in this production are members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.





