International Puppet Fringe Festival Awarded Jim Henson Foundation's 2021 Allelu Award

The International Puppet Fringe Festival, New York's only international fringe festival dedicated to puppetry, has been awarded a 2021 Allelu Award by the Jim Henson Foundation. The foundation chose to honor Puppet Fringe, NYC for its efforts to bring high quality international puppetry work to a significant American festival.

"We're glad to present the Allelu Award to the International Puppet Fringe Festival to ensure that global puppets once again reach audiences after such a challenging time for the performing arts," said Cheryl Henson, president of the Foundation.

"As New York reopens its doors, we are thrilled to invite great puppet troupes from around the world to be part of our Puppet Fringe Festival, and this award ensures that we can share this special moment with our New York and global communities. " said Dr. Manuel Morán, founder and producer of the International Puppet Fringe Festival. "We are incredibly grateful for the support and recognition from the Jim Henson Foundation, and this award is particularly meaningful given our personal friendship with the late Allelu Kurten."

The Allelu Award for International presentations was created in honor of past board Foundation board member and UNIMA-USA General Secretary Allelu Kurten. While the Allelu Award typically designates travel expenses for one company to come to the United States, in light of the pandemic and the restrictions on travel, the Jim Henson Foundation is granting the award to cover the expenses associated with the virtual international component of the Puppet Fringe Festival.

The International Puppet Fringe Festival will take place in August 2021 with a full roster of events and activities, as well as 40+ performances by some of the leading puppet makers and troupes from around the world. Organized by Teatro SEA, Grupo Morán (The Morán Group) and The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural & Education Center, the festival will include live performances held at La Plaza at The Clemente Center in the Lower East Side, as well as virtual performances, workshops and film screenings. Companion exhibitions will open at The Clemente Center and at the Museum of the City of New York.

Learn more at puppetfringenyc.com