Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Immersive Van Gogh Pre-sale Starts NOW!

Immersive Van Gogh Tickets on Sale Now

Feb. 25, 2021  
Immersive Van Gogh Pre-sale Starts NOW!

From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million people in Paris, and after selling over half a million tickets in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and LA, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is making its mark at a secret location in the heart of New York!

Lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color - truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

Created by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy's Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe, Immersive Van Gogh features stunning towering projections that illuminate the artistic genius's mind.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh's works - from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, don't miss the captivating and breathtaking digital art experience Time Out Chicago calls "the future of experiential art".

Purchase pre-sale tickets HERE


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom Mug

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Theatre East to Contribute 100% Of Ticket Proceeds From PROCESSING Performance to Texas Re Photo

Theatre East to Contribute 100% Of Ticket Proceeds From PROCESSING Performance to Texas Relief Efforts

Actress Marilyn Joan Roberts Has Passed Away Photo

Actress Marilyn Joan Roberts Has Passed Away

Queens Theatre Launches Season Of New American Voices Photo

Queens Theatre Launches Season Of New American Voices

VIDEO: The Congress for Jewish Culture Continues International Virtual Yiddish Theater Ser Photo

VIDEO: The Congress for Jewish Culture Continues International Virtual Yiddish Theater Series with MEGILLAH CYCLE


More Hot Stories For You

  • AGSA Presents CLAIRE BECKETT: THE PRESENT MOMENT
  • YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL To Be 1st KXT Show Streamed Nationally This March
  • Tim Minchin Announces Second Show At Adelaide Cabaret Festival
  • Adelaide Festival Announces Botis Seva's BLKDOG and Natalia Osipova in Dance Double Bill