Immersive Van Gogh Pre-sale Starts NOW!

From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million people in Paris, and after selling over half a million tickets in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and LA, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is making its mark at a secret location in the heart of New York!

Lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color - truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

Created by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy's Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe, Immersive Van Gogh features stunning towering projections that illuminate the artistic genius's mind.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh's works - from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, don't miss the captivating and breathtaking digital art experience Time Out Chicago calls "the future of experiential art".

Purchase pre-sale tickets HERE