IT'S A BLUR Announced At The Queerly Festival

Brennan O'Rourke will present their first full-length play IT'S A BLUR as part of The Queerly Festival, presented by Frigid New York, on Friday, June 28 at 7pm at the Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003). The play, a work-in-progress, is written and produced by Brennan O'Rourke and directed by Salomé Egas.

The cast of IT'S A BLUR includes Bleu Zephra Santiago, Alana Dillon, and Glori Dei Filippone. They will be accompanied with music by the talented Emily Wexler (ES Wex).

IT'S A BLUR is a one-act play that follows the lives of three queer folk, as they learn how to love themselves and find love while dealing with their trauma. The play fundamentally explores how sexual violence and HIV affect romantic relationships and what we need from our partners to feel safe and comfortable with our vulnerability. It is a practice in learning how to ask for consent and speak to our partners as queer folk about what we need and desire. Brennan is proud to feature only trans and non-binary actors and an all-queer crew for this iteration of IT'S A BLUR!

"The director, Salomé Egas, does a wonderful job of bringing out the complexity of queer experience and the pain of trauma while still not defining these characters by the violence that they have survived. The actors offer a vulnerable and intimate portrayal of trans and non-binary survivors and how they work to heal from sexual violence," said Brennan O'Rourke, producer of IT'S A BLUR.

IT'S A BLUR previously received a staged reading at Manhattan Repertory Theatre in October 2018 and a workshop production with The Dare Tactic in residence at WOW Café Theater in February 2019.





