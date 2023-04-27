Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IS MY MICROPHONE ON? Will Premiere Next Month

The opening is set for Friday, May 26th, 2023 at the Center at West Park.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Director Nick J. Browne and the Center at West Park are set to premier the new play with music Is My Microphone On? from May 26-June 3, 2023. Written by Jordan Tannahill with original music by Curtis Gillen, this urgent and lyrical play centers on the global climate emergency. In a theater in New York City, seven teens gather because our planet is burning and they have something to say about it. The teens grapple with the realities of the world they are inheriting, hold the audience to account, and imagine new pathways forward together.

Is My Microphone On? is inspired by Greta Thurnberg and the tenacity of youth across the globe who are taking a stand for themselves and future generations. With music, confronting dialogue, and poetic language this play is a platform for the youth of America to lift their voices, inspire dialogue regarding the climate crisis, and investigate how to heal a burning world if those in positions of power refuse to wake up and enact meaningful change now. This is the alarm.

The cast for Is My Microphone On? includes Camron Chapple, Paloma Garcia, Gracie Greenberg, Alina Kazi, James Ragen, Riley Schwab, and Zara Zeidman.

The creative and production team includes Nick J. Browne (director), Lia Hauser (assistant director), SaraBeth Samuels (stage manager), Victoria Blas (assistant stage manager), Curtis Gillen (original music), Jennifer Leno (lighting), Jorie Kosel (costumes), Hank Boyan (technical director), William Hin (choreography), and Lauren Gundrum (co-producer).

The opening is set for Friday, May 26th, 2023 at the Center at West Park (165 W 86th St, Manhattan). The performance schedule is Friday May 26th at 7:30 PM, Saturday May 27th at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM, Wednesday May 31st at 7:30 PM, Thursday June 1st at 7:30 PM, Friday June 2nd at 7:30 PM, and Saturday June 3rd at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM, for a total of eight performances. 2 talkbacks will take place following the Saturday matinee performances. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission.




Sean Diddy Combs, Kareem Abdul Jabar, and Jonelle Procope Will Be Honored At The Apollo Sp Photo
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Kareem Abdul Jabar, and Jonelle Procope Will Be Honored At The Apollo Spring Benefit
The Apollo announced this year's Spring Benefit honorees. The historic organization's largest annual fundraising event will return on Monday, June 12, 2023 themed “The Next Movement”.
Photos: International Artwork On Display At ANGEL ON EROS At The Fresh Fruit Festival Photo
Photos: International Artwork On Display At ANGEL ON EROS At The Fresh Fruit Festival
A 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival Featured Theatre & Fine Art Event: Ricardo Melendez’ Angel on Eros tells the story of a gay painter and the heterosexual man serving as his model. See photos from the production.
TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL to Open at New Federal Theatre Next Week Photo
TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL to Open at New Federal Theatre Next Week
New Federal Theatre will present 'Telling Tales Out of School,' a new play by Wesley Brown, from May 2 to 7 as a work in progress at Castillo Theatre/ASP.
Caridad De La Luz (La Bruja) to Present FROM POOR TO RICO at Hostos Center for the Arts &a Photo
Caridad De La Luz (La Bruja) to Present FROM POOR TO RICO at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture
Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, in association with Pepatián Bronx Arts ColLABorative, will present From Poor to Rico, a one-woman show written and performed by the Emmy Award-winning poet, musician and storyteller Caridad De La Luz, known as La Bruja (The Good Witch).

