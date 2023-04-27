IS MY MICROPHONE ON? Will Premiere Next Month

Director Nick J. Browne and the Center at West Park are set to premier the new play with music Is My Microphone On? from May 26-June 3, 2023. Written by Jordan Tannahill with original music by Curtis Gillen, this urgent and lyrical play centers on the global climate emergency. In a theater in New York City, seven teens gather because our planet is burning and they have something to say about it. The teens grapple with the realities of the world they are inheriting, hold the audience to account, and imagine new pathways forward together.

Is My Microphone On? is inspired by Greta Thurnberg and the tenacity of youth across the globe who are taking a stand for themselves and future generations. With music, confronting dialogue, and poetic language this play is a platform for the youth of America to lift their voices, inspire dialogue regarding the climate crisis, and investigate how to heal a burning world if those in positions of power refuse to wake up and enact meaningful change now. This is the alarm.

The cast for Is My Microphone On? includes Camron Chapple, Paloma Garcia, Gracie Greenberg, Alina Kazi, James Ragen, Riley Schwab, and Zara Zeidman.

The creative and production team includes Nick J. Browne (director), Lia Hauser (assistant director), SaraBeth Samuels (stage manager), Victoria Blas (assistant stage manager), Curtis Gillen (original music), Jennifer Leno (lighting), Jorie Kosel (costumes), Hank Boyan (technical director), William Hin (choreography), and Lauren Gundrum (co-producer).

The opening is set for Friday, May 26th, 2023 at the Center at West Park (165 W 86th St, Manhattan). The performance schedule is Friday May 26th at 7:30 PM, Saturday May 27th at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM, Wednesday May 31st at 7:30 PM, Thursday June 1st at 7:30 PM, Friday June 2nd at 7:30 PM, and Saturday June 3rd at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM, for a total of eight performances. 2 talkbacks will take place following the Saturday matinee performances. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission.