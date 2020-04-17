INSTIMACY By Manuel Igrejas To Get Zoom Reading On Monday, April 20

INSTIMACY by Manuel Igrejas, will be the next play up in Create Theater's Series of Zoom Readings. The reading will be directed by James

INSTIMACY by Manuel Igrejas, will be the next play up in Create Theater's Series of Zoom Readings. The reading will be directed by James

In INSTIMACY, Monty and Luis have had a happy romantic partnership for ten years. A chance encounter with Stefan, a sexy, mysterious waiter, disrupts their cozy lives: both Monty and Luis have a secret connection to him. Monty comes from a happy Italian family; Luis was raised over a topless bar by his grandmother. Stefan has trouble pinning down exactly where he came from though parts of his past are on display all over the internet. The three men's lives intertwine in a number of startling, romantic, and potentially devastating ways that challenge their beliefs, integrity and their identities as gay men in an increasingly homogeneous culture.

CreateTheater.com, an online community of theater professionals, announces their new Monday Night Reading Series that will take place completely online starting Monday, March 23, 2020. The series' goal is to help keep new work in development moving forward during the current crisis.

The series is planned as a place where table readings can happen online, but instead of sitting around a table together we'll be live online together. An audience attends by invite only, and offers feedback to the playwright afterward.

"CreateTheater.com was always planned to be an online theater community," says founder Cate Cammarata, "and I hope can be a place where we can serve the industry during this time. This Reading Series can offer writers a wide industry audience for their current projects, and hopefully will keep everyone engaged, productive, and moving ahead with their projects." All readings will be held over the Zoom platform as table readings with a live audience, invited guests only. No reading will be recorded. The first reading was on Monday, March 23rd with ZOE COMES HOME by Melissa Bell. Subsequent readings have been LIFE ALERT by Chris Sherman on March 30th, the musical BORDELLO with music by Emiliano Messiez, book and lyrics by Barbara Bellman on April 6th and WAR ORPHAN by Shellen Lubin.

Cate Cammarata is an Off-Broadway producer, director, and dramaturg specializing in the development of new plays and musicals. Off-Broadway: THE ASSIGNMENT, MY FATHER'S DAUGHTER. Regional: MY LIFE IS A MUSICAL (Bay Street Theater), BRAN CASTLE (Porchlight Theater) and numerous early developmental productions and readings. Cate is the founder of CreateTheater.com, an online theater community, and teaches and coaches writers and producers online.