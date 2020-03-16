IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL NY Postponed to October

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italiana and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU announced today that they will postpone the eighth annual In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, a festival of Italian theater which was originally scheduled to run April 27-May 11 in all five boroughs of NYC. The festival will now take place in October 2020, with participating artists and venues to be confirmed.

"Since the news broke in Italy several weeks ago Kairos Italy Theater, together with the artists in Italy and our partners in New York and in Italy, have been working not to cancel but to postpone the Festival. Even if times are very challenging right now and the future looks uncertain, we want to give hope by preparing for a once in a lifetime main edition of In Scena! Festival in the fall. The passion and determination of everyone involved to still make the Festival happen is the beauty that sparkles in such uncharted times. We cannot wait to show NYC and the world the talent of our 2020 artists. In the meantime, we are planning ways to start introducing them online via our social media and on our website." Artistic Director, Laura Caparrotti

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, lectures and exchanges between Italian and International Artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and New York. All shows will be presented in Italian with English supertitles, unless otherwise noted. For more information please visit www.inscenany.com.





