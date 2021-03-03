IASNY Presents Saviana Stanescu's BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW on Demand

Immigrant Artists and Scholars in New York (IASNY) are supporting IASNY founder's play BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW, running currently online, on-demand, between February 26 - March 21, 2021, co-produced by HartBeat Ensemble in CT and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York (IASNY).

From the producers:

The new season of our RCI Digital Stage debuts with the online premiere of Bee Trapped Inside the Window, written by acclaimed Romanian-American playwright, poet, and ARTivist, Saviana Stănescu, and co-produced with HartBeat Ensemble, a Connecticut theater company committed to create provocative performances transcending traditional barriers of race, gender, class, and geography. Please reserve your tickets here.

Crafted with ingenuity and skill, with a rich texture of emotions and socio-political themes, the show explores modern-day slavery's effect on the lives of three women of different backgrounds and ethnicities. May is an Asian-American in-house domestic worker for a wealthy family with kids; Sasha is a Russian-American corporate executive with a drinking problem; and Mia is Sasha's black daughter, who is exploring and gradually understanding her own biracial identity. Unfolding in a series of monologues sliding into dialogue, the play follows Mia's coming-of-age story over the course of 15 years through her relationships with her mom and her neighbor, while turning the spotlight on the quiet sufferance of domestic workers and immigrants.

Bee Trapped Inside the Window is an online streaming event.

It premieres on Friday, February 26 at 7:30 pm and remains available on-demand through Sunday, March 21.

This is a FREE EVENT but requires RESERVATION.

Reserve tickets HERE: https://www.showclix.com/event/bee-trapped-inside-the-window

Bee Trapped Inside the Window

Written by Saviana Stănescu

Directed by Vernice Miller

Featuring: Lydia Gaston, Erin Lockett, Jennifer Dorr White

Technical director: Godfrey Simmons

Stage Manager: Raymond Johannes Kraft

Sound Design: Gavin Heaney

Duration: 90 minutes