I ONLY HAVE LIES FOR YOU Season 3, Episode 2 Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Amy Wolk and Nikki M. James present I Only Have Lies For You, a live gameshow that pits Broadway panelists against each other in a lying contest, now in its THIRD hit season!

Two teams of three will go head-to-head telling stories, some of which may not be true---it is up to the other team to guess, Truth or Lie. Featuring musical direction by William TN Hall, panelists will defend their stories by all means possible, including song and dance. Hosted by MAC Award winner Amy Wolk, I Only Have Lies for You is presented at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City, and is being recorded as a podcast, which can be found on iTunes.

Season 3, Episode 2 will take place on Sunday, October 20th at 9:30PM at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Panelists in October include Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q),Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Leah Horowitz (Follies, Les Miz), and Robbie Rozelle (Tuesdays at 54 Below).

The event is being produced by Amy Wolk, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, who will be appearing this fall in A Bright Room Called Day at The Public Theater.

Tickets are $15 per person, with a $20 food/drink minimum, and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/973906

Questions may be directed to ionlyhaveliesforyou@gmail.com. Visit ionlyhaveliesforyou.com for podcast links, YouTube clips, and more information.





