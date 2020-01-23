I LOVE WHITE MEN Opens Tomorrow At Caveat NYC

I LOVE WHITE MEN, written and performed by Sim Yan Ying "YY," opens Friday, January 24 at Caveat NYC. The production, developed with Renee Yeong (director) and Nicholas Chan (dramaturg), will run through January 26 at the Lower East Side venue.

I LOVE WHITE MEN is an interrogation of one Singaporean-Chinese woman's self-destructive obsession with white men. In this semi-autobiographical stand-up drama, YY takes a bitingly honest look at white worship, postcolonial baggage, and "politically correct" culture. She tears apart her escapades with white men in New York and delves into her experiences growing up in Singapore, throwing into question how and why we are sometimes complicit in the very things we outwardly reject-and figure out how to move forward from there.

The creative and producing team includes Line Producer Miranda Gohh, Co-Multimedia Designers Cashton Tate Rehklau and Nicholas Sanchez, Lighting Designer Chris Voegels, Assistant Director Ava Novak, Stage Manager & Producing Assistant Siena Yusi, Graphic Designer & Social Media Manager Alex M. Lee, with photography by Sub/Urban Photography.

Previous versions of the show were presented at Ars Nova's All New Talent Festival in June 2019 and Dixon Place in January 2019, as well as a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons Downtown in June 2018. Collaborators from previous iterations: Lisa Mordkovich, Chris Voegels, Emily Bubeck, Caroline Riley, Danica Jensen, Frances Yackel, Jacqueline Brockel, and Beth Golison.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.caveat.nyc/series/i-love-white-men





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You