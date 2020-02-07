Hudson Warehouse Will Kick Off its 17th Season with SENSE & SENSIBILITY

Hudson Warehouse kicks off its 17th Season with SENSE & SENSIBILITY, a beloved classic by Jane Austen with a new, exciting, and moving adaptation by Susane Lee. Ms. Lee adapted last year's PRIDE & PREJUDICE to sell-out crowds and this adaptation should thrill the most die-hard Austen fans. Nicholas Martin-Smith, the Producing Artistic Director of Hudson Warehouse, directed both Austen adaptations.

SENSE & SENSIBILITY will perform for two weeks as part of Women History Artist Month (W.H.A.M.) at Goddard Riverside Arts Center from February 27 - March 8th, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Hudson Warehouse has been the Resident Theater Company at Goddard Riverside since 2013 and is thrilled to present this classic at the center with the support and collaboration of Community Arts Manager, Amanda Hopper, and former Director, Susan Macaluso.

Hudson Warehouse continues its 17th summer season with classical works at The Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Riverside Park with Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost in June, followed in July with Alexandre Dumas's classic tale The Count of Monte Cristo. This original adaptation is written by Susane Lee. And in August, a first for Hudson Warehouse: Shakespeare's Richard II.

"Last year, when we were coming up with play ideas for Women History Artist Month, 'Pride and Prejudice' came to mind as it is a play all about women. It was natural we should follow-up with 'Sense and Sensibility,'" said Ms. Lee, Executive Director of Hudson Warehouse and writer/adaptor. "It's a story about two sisters, very different in temperament, who both fall in love, with very different outcomes. Abundant in the story are the family members, extended family and friends, all who bring joy, support, and a bit of craziness into their lives."

Mr. Martin-Smith said, "With so many interesting characters in the play, I wanted to make it clear that it was Elinor's story that was quietly at the heart. I really enjoyed finding the perfect music both period and contemporary to underscore this story with themes; for example, Elinor and Brandon both have a theme which helps to deepen this heart-filled story.

"It was a challenge to adapt 'Sense & Sensibility,'" explained Ms. Lee. "So much of the novel is inner thoughts. Jane Austen has a habit, in all her novels, of having major moments happen 'off-stage.' I took many of those 'off-stage' moments and put them front and center. I've seen so many movie versions of all of Austen's work and wanted to create something new with our production."

Mr. Martin-Smith added, 'Susane's adaptation has it all: dance, music, singing, fights. Our rehearsals are very exciting with so many different elements happening in several different rehearsal rooms and then putting it together at the end of the night. It's really thrilling."

"The cast has been so generous, kind, and incredibly talented. We have a dream team with 'Sense & Sensibility,' which includes our stellar stage manager, our production manager, costumer, dance choreographer, music director, fight directors. We are so lucky," enthused Ms. Lee.

The Cast: The cast includes newcomer to Hudson Warehouse, Erin Roth, who plays Elinor Dashwood, the eldest and most level-headed daughter. Her younger sister, Marianne Dashwood, is played by Christina Kroell who was last seen in last summer's Hudson Warehouse production of "The Man in the Iron Mask." Their mother, Mrs. Dashwood, is played by Annette Fox who was also in "The Man in the Iron Mask," playing Queen Anne. Rounding out the family is youngest daughter, Margaret, played by Cailin Anne Doran, who played Kitty Bennett in last year's "Pride & Prejudice" and is also the show's Dance Captain. John Dashwood and Mr. Palmer are played by Daniel Yaiullo, last seen also doing double duty playing King Louis and Prince Philippe in "The Man in the Iron Mask." His wife, Fanny Dashwood, is played by Sierra Pilkington who was last seen as

Bennett in "Pride & Prejudice" by Hudson Warehouse. Newcomer to the company, Austin Riley, plays Fanny's brother, the quiet Edward Ferrars, while another alum of "The Man in the Iron Mask," Austin Reynolds, plays Willoughby. Luke Hofmaier a newcomer to Hudson Warehouse, plays the soulful Colonel Brandon. Another newcomer to The Warehouse is Dayle Vander Sande who plays the very outgoing Sir John and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Jennings is played by Hudson Warehouse Artist in Residence Roxann Kraemer who was also in last year's Pride & Prejudice, playing Mrs. Bennett. Playing Charlotte, her daughter, is Courtnie Harrington, who also played youngest daughter Lydia in "Pride & Prejudice." And alum of three previous Warehouse Productions, Deborah Bjornsti returns as Lucy Steele. Joseph Hamel has been in many Warehouse produces, since 2006, and returns to play the patriarch Mr. Henry Dashwood and Thomas.

Production Team:

SENSE & SENSIBILITY, written by Susane Lee, from the novel by Jane Austen. Directed by Nicholas Martin-Smith. Production Stage Manager: Theresa Sagan; Production Manager/Prop Master: Grace Terdoslavich; Costume Designer: John-Ross Winter, Fight Directors: Vincent Lane and Katherine Lerner-Lam of Combat for Stage and Screen, Dance Choreographer: Bob Wasinger; Musical Director: Nate Mattingly. Hair Designer: Courtnie Harrington and Graphic Designer: George K. Wells.

Synopsis:

When Mr. Henry Dashwood dies, he leaves his entire fortune to his only son, leaving his wife and three daughters with almost nothing. Elinor, the eldest daughter, takes responsibility for the family as they move to the countryside where they form new friendships, loves, and face heartbreaks.

Location:

Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue, between 91st and 92nd Streets.

Performances: SENSE & SENSIBILITY previews on Thursday, February 27th and opens on Friday, February 28th. Performances are February 27th - March 8th, Thursdays -- Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays 2:00pm matinee. Show closes on March 8th. The Running Time of the play is 2 hours with one intermission.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $25. Students and Seniors are $15.

There will be an Opening Night Reception for WHAM on March 1st, Sunday from 5pm - 8pm. If you purchase tickets to Sense & Sensibility, you can purchase tickets to the Reception for 50% off the ticket price ($10 tickets instead of full price $20 tickets.)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sense-sensibility-by-hudson-warehouse-tickets-93342346471

Directions:

Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue at West 91st Street, NYC. Take the Local 1 Subway to West 86th Street

The Express 2 or 3, or the Local 1 Subway to West 96th Street.

Or the A or C Subway to West 86th Street.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You