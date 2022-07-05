Hideaway Circus Announces Northeast Tour Of STARS ABOVE

The second season has been announced of Stars Above, an open-air family friendly circus touring the Northeast region of the U.S. this July, August, and September. The Stars Above 2022 Northeast tour will make eleven stops throughout Upstate New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts, beginning with a premiere on July 22, 2022 in Catskill, NY at Lumberyard Center for Film & Performing Arts.

Stars Above combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus while showcasing an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians. Thise all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars , on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig. A modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth- century touring circuses, Stars Above is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we've lost.

"We are so excited to be taking this show on the road again this summer," said circus director Lyndsay Aviner. "Stars Above's story and characters feel more relevant than ever, and we've added new circus acts to the show including an acrobatic hand-to-hand act and dance trapeze number." This year's cast of Stars Above features brand new acts alongside fan favorites from last season. The cast features some of the most talented circus artists of our time range from sixth-generation circus acts, with skills passed down through their families, to highly gifted individuals from the top circus schools in the world.

"Performing under the stars and in the open air is such a great experience for the artists and the audience," said circus producer Josh Aviner, "it's also a good option for folks who are still hesitant to gather indoors to see shows." Stars Above follows all federal, state, and local guidance pertaining to outdoor gatherings. At this time, we do not anticipate masking or social distancing at our outdoor sites and will not require proof of vaccination for our audience members. All seats are individualized and can be spaced apart from one another for patrons who may need additional accommodations.

This season, the circus will be touring to 11 towns and cities, nearly doubling the length of our route from last year. Hideaway Circus is partnering with local community presenters including family farms, town parks departments, arts nonprofits, circus schools, and property developers to bring Stars Above to charming sites all over the North Eastern United States. The circus kicks off with shows in Catskill, NY and Wilton, CT before heading out on the road. Performances run through September 4th, 2022. Tickets are now on sale at starsabovecircus.com.

Stars Above 2022 Northeast Tour Schedule

July 22 - 24 | Catskill, NY

Presented by the Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts

July 29 - July 31 | Wilton, CT

Presented by The Town of Wilton, CT

August 5 - 7 | New London, NH

Presented by New London Hospital

August 8 - 10 | Portland, ME

Presented by Thompson's Point

August 11 - 14 | Framingham, MA

Presented by Eastleigh Farm

August 15 - 18 | Boston, MA

Presented by Suffolk Downs

August 19 - 21 | Wolfeboro, NH

Presented by The Nick

August 22 - 24 | Pittsford, VT

Presented by the Pittsford Village Farm

August 26 - 28th | Burlington, VT

Presented by Bread & Butter Farm

August 29 - 31st | Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Presented by The Adirondack Experience at the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake

September 2 - 4 | Ithaca, NY

Presented by Circus Culture