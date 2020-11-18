Haunted Clocks, Marine Beasts & Visages From Beyond The Grave At The Evening Crane Theatre's Thursday Night Readings

The Evening Crane Theatre, a NYC-based theatre ensemble dedicated to the resurrection of forgotten 19th century masterworks, is streaming a different play from their repertoire each Thursday night at 8pm through the end of the year, beginning on November 12th, 2020. All plays, originally written by Michael Seebold were filmed late summer at historic Bardavon 1869 Opera House in the Hudson Valley. We will see both older and more recent works of The Evening Crane, including awarded Spyglass Seven, which had its film premiere earlier this year at the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards in Baltimore, Etched Glass Decanter (Paris Fringe 2020), Four Seasons (Off-Off-Broadway) and Enoptromancy, or When We Meet As One (American Filmatic Arts Awards: BEST ENSEMBLE CAST).

The Evening Crane Theatre cast and crew at Bardavon Opera House in Poughkeepsie, New York

Upcoming in Thursday Night Stage Readings:

11/19 Malefic Wonder, an experimental play in 100 monologues.

Written and Directed by Michael Seebold. Cast: Weronika Helena Wozniak, Reid Watson, Lena Vani, Patrick Seebold, Ally Mcquade, Eugenia Forteza, Leah Schwartz, Diana Quetti, Christopher Ellis, Brent Bruckner.

11/26 Four Seasons

Written and Directed by Michael Seebold. Cast: Weronika Helena Wozniak, Christopher Ellis, Reid Watson, Eugenia Forteza, Lena Vani, Patrick Seebold, Katrina Clairvoyant, Noemi Sárog, Leah Schwartz, Ally Mcquade.

Weronika Helena Wozniak as Quibilah in Four Seasons

ALL PLAYS STREAMING BY THE EVENING CRANE THEATRE:

Enoptromancy, or When We Meet As One Curious Places to Store a Piano Three Mice to Hekla Four Seasons Caprice of Apples Agda Turning to Stone The Spyglass Seven Night of Lyrids and Lightning Etched Glass Decanter Malefic Wonder

We will stream the plays to a video player on the homepage of our website, and to Vimeo. The external Vimeo link will be posted every Thursday to the homepage: www.eveningcrane.com.

The livestreams are free, but you can register through Eventbrite to sign up for email notifications.

See updates on streaming schedule on www.eveningcrane.com.

Show Dates: 11/12/2020 - 12/31/2020

The Evening Crane Theatre is a NYC-based theatre ensemble dedicated to the resurrection of forgotten 19th century masterworks, and the presentation of new plays in a lyrical mode. We seek works which evade imprisonment in the specious present, sunder symbol from the quotidian, and articulate malefic wonder. The Evening Crane Theatre has produced and performed shows Off-Broadway, as well as in Brooklyn, the East Village, and the Hudson Valley of upstate New York. Festival performances have included the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (2018 / 2020), the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards in Baltimore (2018 / 2020), the Pittsburgh Virtual Fringe Festival (2020), and the Paris Fringe Festival (2020). Since its founding, The Evening Crane Theatre has dramatized each of the verse plays of Lord Byron at least once.

In 2019, The Evening Crane Theatre's feature film adaptation of the stage play Enoptromancy, or When We Meet As One won two awards at the American Filmatic Arts Awards: BEST ENSEMBLE CAST in a Feature Film and BEST PRODUCER in a Feature Film.

Michael Seebold is a playwright, director, and producer. He founded The Evening Crane Theatre in 2016, after completing an MA in World Literature, and BAs in Philosophy and English with Valedictorian Honors from NCSU. His first work for the stage, The Spyglass Seven, received the 2012 Arts NC State Creative Artist Award for Playwriting, and has since played Off-Broadway and at the Rochester Fringe Festival (2018). His feature film, Enoptromancy or When We Meet As One, received awards for Best Producer of a Feature Film and Best Ensemble Cast in a Feature Film, at the 2019 American Filmatic Arts Awards.

