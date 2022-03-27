Hard/Femme Dances Presents MAIN CHARACTER SYNDROME

Hard/Femme Dances and Emerging Artists Theatre will present MAIN CHARACTER SYNDROME choreographed by Kelsey Rondeau. The workshop production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on April 6th, 2022 at 7:00PM.

MAIN CHARACTER SYNDROME is an evening-length solo work which spans dance, theater film, and drag. It is a semi-autobiographical show narrating the life of a struggling artist, who, finding themselves at a crossroads, must choose between the difficulty of sobriety and the pleasures and pains of addiction. In the process, they examine a misspent, decadent youth and agonize over an uncertain future. The show is a fantastic journey, delving into memory, narcissism, imposter syndrome, dashed hopes, black humor, pathos and killer outfits.

The show is choreographed, designed and performed by Kelsey Rondeau. All video sequences were shot by Steve Prue.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org or https://m.bpt.me/event/5386103. Performance take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Kelsey Rondeau is a Brooklyn-based queer, non binary dancer, drag performer, and choreographer. As an artist, they are excited by anything that is outlandish, outré, and operatic in scale. With a camp and queer sensibility, their work draws on diverse elements of pop culture and uses found objects to collage, blend, and distill these artifacts into fantastic narratives. Coming from a wide-ranging background of concert dance, immersive theater, burlesque and drag, they make work that honors these disciplines to challenge and explore their conceptions of self/hood and is unique to their authentic voice.

Raised in Redding, California, they received their BFA in Dance from UT Austin in August 2014. In early 2016, they relocated to Brooklyn and have since worked with the likes of AnA Collaborations, Sinking Ship Creations, Arthur Avilés, Johannes Wieland, and in Third Rail Projects. In 2018, They created Hard/Femme Dances in 2018, and have since then shown work at Spoke The Hub, Triskelion Arts and Gibney Dance Center. When not in the studio, they work at Brooklyn's House of Yes.

All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.