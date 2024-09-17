Hamlet Isn't Dead to Present PERICLES At The Center At West Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Center at West Park and Hamlet Isn't Dead will present Pericles by William Shakespeare.

Hamlet Isn't Dead is pleased to announce their production of William Shakespeare's neglected classic of Pericles, directed by Sophia Carlin. Pericles, featuring a no-boys-allowed cast is playing a limited two-week engagement in the Sanctuary Space of The Center at West Park from October 17th through 26th.

It's time to go on an epic adventure. Full of everything in the sea, from feisty fisherman to pesky pirates, the story of Pericles is one that deserves to be told... from an entirely new perspective. With their joyful and musically vibrant style, Hamlet Isn't Dead takes this story and steers for a different course. Featuring a no boys allowed cast and original music by Stephanie L. Carlin, Pericles asks the question, "what makes a life worth living?"

Come for the pirates, jousting tournaments, and sea shanties... Stay for the gorgeous performances, choreography, and refreshing new take on this epic tale.

Hamlet Isn't Dead's Pericles is directed by Sophia Carlin and Assistant Directed by Jillian Marie Cicalese. Valerie Peter Chong is the Production Stage Manager. Musical Direction and Original Music is by Stephanie L. Carlin. Intimacy Direction is by Stephen M. Eckert and Fight Choreography by Stefania Gonzalez.

The cast features Abril López, Adaline Gomez, Audrey Loomis, Camille van Putten, Chris Godshall, Coda Boyce, Ellie Armitage, Emma Mueller, Pearle Shannon, Romeo Torres, Stefania Gonzalez, Tori Anderson, with Olivia Basile in the titular role of Pericles.

Pericles runs at THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (SANCTUARY SPACE), 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024. Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased at https://hidpericles.eventbrite.com

Hamlet Isn't Dead (HID) has spent the past eleven years infusing Shakespeare's plays (as well as other classical and new works) with intimacy, immediacy, and joy. The HID-style breathes new life into these essential texts via live music, direct address, and plenty of playful "HIDiocy"! Our goal is to perform the entire canon in the order it was written (more or less) to examine Shakespeare's growth as an artist alongside our own growth as a company of creatives. With 30 plays done and only 8 to go, HID has something to love for the literary scholar and classical novice alike. It's theatre you'll love, whether you like it or not!

