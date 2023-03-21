Hailey Foss Joins Templar Grace Wright As Lead In DUALITY at at Face to Face Films

Hailey Foss, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, who is currently starring in their production of SHADOWS as Kensley, will join the company's production of "Duality" next year in the role of Gwendolyn.

Duality, an original play by Anthony M. Laura, follows Vera (Templar Grace Wright) in the aftermath of a school shooting her twin sister Delilah was responsible for. Gwendolyn (Ms. Foss), who was in a romantic relationship with Delilah, forms an alliance with Vera to understand what drove Delilah to an act of extreme violence. Ms. Foss will play Gwendolyn in both present day and flashbacks.

The production is being produced under the Face to Face Films banner with Mr. Laura and Ms. Wright producing. Mr. Laura will direct the world premiere.

More information can be found at www.facetofacefilms.net