HER RESTING PLACE to Premiere at The New York Theater Festival in June

Performances are Monday, June 5, Friday, June 9, and Sunday, June 11.
The new play HER RESTING PLACE will make its New York City premiere as part of the New York Theater Festival Summerfest. Previously read as part of the 2020 Blank Theatre Living Room Series, the historical drama will be staged at Teatro Latea on the Lower East Side.
Near the end of the Great War, 18-year-old Clara Collins returns to her bourgeois London home after a "rest for her nerves" has not helped her cope with the loss of her mother. With her brother at war and her father distracting away his own grief, Clara acts out her psychic pain. When she begins psychoanalysis, what she wants to save her might push her over the edge instead.
The play is written by Ariella Carmell, directed by Heather Bildman, and features Amelia Kennedy, Kevin C. Carr, Tad D'Agostino, and Adler Hyatt.
Poster art by Tyrone Demery
