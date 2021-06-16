'HEAR ME OUT' NEW AMERICAN MONOLOGUE COMPETITION Now Seeking Submissions

Following the success of last year's competition, the Hear Me Out New American Monologue Competition will return for a second season with twice the amount of cash prizes, totaling over $10,000. Submissions are FREE and can be made through July 22, 2021, at noon (click here). The finalist presentation and award ceremony will take place during the Labor Day Festival on September 6, 2021, at 1 PM Tickets can be reserved here .

Hear Me Out Monologues seeks to encourage exploration of the monologue form and continue to expand the audience for all new work. This year's competition will feature two competitive divisions: The Short Form Monologues (under 650 words) and Longer Form Monologues (word count between 750-1850). Writers are encouraged to write an original monologue in response to this year's festival prompt: BORDERS.

"BORDERS: We all live with them. Some are rooted in geography. Others in time, as in the line that separates Before from After. And some may be so personal we can scarcely dare to name them. No matter what sort of borders your characters face, their journey begins the moment they open their mouths and begin to speak."

The Hear Me Out New American Monologue Competition is presented by Pinkplot Productions with funding from the August van der Becq Family Foundation

"Last year, we received over 400 submissions from 43 US States and internationally from as far away as New Zealand resulting in 12 amazing finalists. Over this past year, playwrights have shown us that when all else fails, theatre can happen with just two key ingredients: a character with a fierce drive and an audience to bear witness. The art of the monologue is thriving more than ever in this digital era and I am thrilled that we are able to host a second annual competition with double the cash prizes. We cannot wait to see what--after a year of a shutdown filled with political and personal upheaval--writers have to say with their submissions." Hear Me Out Monologues Founder, Roland Tec

12 Finalist Winners will compete for the following awards and cash prizes Golden Ear & Earbud ($2,000 ea.), Silver Ear & Earbud ($750 ea.), The August van der Becq Memorial Prize for Daring ($2,001), Most Memorable Character Prize ($975 + 4-month scholarship for craftwork in the RT Private Studio), Alvin Epstein Memorial Prize for Solo Performers ($1,524 + 30 hrs. of developmental workshop time with Roland Tec) for the piece most likely to draw new audiences to the form.

Tickets are $6 .