Grace Tomblin Marca's CORNFLAKE PIE to Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival in May

In this fast-paced queer dramedy, Cornflake Pie explores the endurance of love and the fidelity of family.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Cornflake Pie, written by Grace Tomblin Marca and directed by Zach Kelley will premiere this May as a part of the 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival's mainstage season at the Wild Project (195 E 3rd Street, New York City).

It is a limited run with 3 performances on Thursday 5/4 at 6:30pm, Friday 5/5 at 8:45pm & Sunday 5/7 at 3:15pm

At a picture-perfect California beach house, a family reunites to celebrate Thanksgiving. Sisters Beth and Nora host, as their mother and partners catch up. But Beth has a scandalous secret, and as it is revealed, each member of the family must decide what they can tolerate, what they can forgive and how they will behave when the facades they've built around their lives get ripped apart. In this fast-paced queer dramedy, Cornflake Pie explores the endurance of love and the fidelity of family.

The cast of Cornflake Pie includes Felicia Reuter, Katherine Schaber, Kyr Siegel, Mya Ison, Rose Claire Siegel and Travis Doughty. The production is co-produced by Zach Kelley & Katherine Schaber, stage managed by Ashlee Reed and prop designed by Abigayle Scobee.

Visit Click Here for tickets for more info.




