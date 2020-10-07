Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Georgeta Rae Hosts Webinar WORDPLAY AND LOGIC

Article Pixel

Georgeta Rae, an accomplished playwright, writer, and author will teach a webinar for high school/college students November 7, 2020.

Oct. 7, 2020  

Georgeta Rae Hosts Webinar WORDPLAY AND LOGIC

Georgeta Rae, an accomplished playwright, writer, and author will teach a webinar for high school/college students November 7th, 2020

The webinar will address the importance of word selection, sentence manipulation, and how applying logic to writing is tricky, but completely necessary.

By attending this webinar, each student will receive a comprehensive understanding of how important every single word in a story is, and how a writer can apply different tools in logic in order to elevate their script as a whole.

ITINERARY:

- The power of words

- Word selection

- Negation; Tips/strategies on how to negate something in order to best serve the overall structure

- Circular discussion; How being circular is very easy and VERY avoidable

- Discrepancies/Flaws; Tips/strategies on avoiding plot holes as well as how to fill them.

If you'd like to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/organizations/events


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • WATCH: The Premiere of Next on Stage - Season 2 with the Announcement of Our High School Top 30
  • Voting Now Open for the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Jessica Vosk's Upcoming COCO CATCH UP Performance at Birdland!