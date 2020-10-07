Georgeta Rae Hosts Webinar WORDPLAY AND LOGIC

Georgeta Rae, an accomplished playwright, writer, and author will teach a webinar for high school/college students November 7, 2020.

The webinar will address the importance of word selection, sentence manipulation, and how applying logic to writing is tricky, but completely necessary.

By attending this webinar, each student will receive a comprehensive understanding of how important every single word in a story is, and how a writer can apply different tools in logic in order to elevate their script as a whole.

ITINERARY:

- The power of words

- Word selection

- Negation; Tips/strategies on how to negate something in order to best serve the overall structure

- Circular discussion; How being circular is very easy and VERY avoidable

- Discrepancies/Flaws; Tips/strategies on avoiding plot holes as well as how to fill them.

If you'd like to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/organizations/events

