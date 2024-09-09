Genoveva Productions Presents Four New Plays From The Mind Of Julia Genoveva: THE TRANSFORMATION SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Genoveva Production will presents THE TRANSFORMATION SERIES, featuring four plays written and directed by: Julia Genoveva, coming to the Producers Club Royal Theatre, September 14th and 15th.

All of these characters feel a pull inside of them-- that something's gotta give- that they need to change the course of their lives---The time has come for them to PIVOT. No matter what the consequences are, it is time for them to take the plunge.

The Plays:

The Crossroad

Starring Dalizza Rodriguez, Gus Ferrari, Laurie Sammeth and Rachel Vasquez

Plot: Andrea feels lost and unhappy. She is tired of trying to get her life in order, but fails every time. And her mother, Gloria is disappointed that her daughter has not lived up to her expectations. Will a diner in the middle of nowhere give her the answers she needs? Running Time: 13 Minutes

New Chapter

Starring Paul Fraccalvieri & Ellis Rodenas

Stephanie and Richard have been married for a long time and their kids are all grown up. Now, they are ready to enter their next stage of a quiet & calm life--but Stephanie has other plans in mind. Running Time: 12 Minutes

​A Critical Encounter

Starring Laurie Sammeth & Susanne Pinedo

Deborah and Sophia are from two completely different worlds....and now they must meet to talk about their painful past. Will this encounter heal old wounds or re-open everything all over again? Running Time: 13 Minutes

Dear Diary: A Confession in Monologues

Starring Marie Wall as Anna, Gus Ferrari as Sergio, as Barbara, and Victoria Rooney as Allison.

Anna, Sergio, Barbara and Allison have reached their limit as to where they are in their lives. Having no other alternative, they decide to record their deepest thoughts in a Diary. Will this help them find the clarity they need? Running Time: 40 minutes

The Genoveva Production Team includes:

Founder/Producer/Artistic Director: Julia Genoveva

Co-Producer/Creative Manager: Gus Ferrari

About Julia Genoveva:

Julia was born in Ecuador and was raised in the Boogie Down Bronx. Her mother came to the United States seeking the American Dream for her and her older brother. From when Julia was very young, her mother instilled a strong work ethic: If you have want something you need to be determined, and work hard! As a kid, she loved the arts, but didn't know exactly how to express her creativity. Fast forward to many years later---Julia received her Bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology-- but then an event completely changed her destiny: She was on a movie set as a background actor. The deeper she dived into this new world, the more she loved it!! Julia is so grateful that she worked with many theater groups that allowed her to also try to write plays and direct. She did it all! This inspired her to start her own production company in 2009, Genoveva Productions- in which she has build a community of talented actors, playwrights and directors that have become a tight-knit family.

Learn more at www.juliagenoveva.com

Comments