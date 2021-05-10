GREAT DIONYSIA Short Play Festival to Be Presented Live On Zoom

Frank Sanchez Musicals presents "Great Dyonisya: Short play festival" live on Zoom.

Featuring "MNN News" by Andres Schiffino, a comedy about new inventions in the Pandemic, "Cinderella: 2020" by Alice Camarota, a retelling of the story of Cinderella set in New York during the 2020 pandemic, "A Beautiful Doll" by Bradley Pontius, a psychological thriller about a psycho talking doll, "Don't Hang Up" by Sam Grabber, a drama about the desperate struggle to connect with someone, and "DeadSins.com" by H.M. Sealy, a comedy about the Seven deadly sins complaining about their working conditions.

All of these short plays are performing live on Zoom.

May 21st at 8:00 PM EST

https://greatdionysia1.brownpapertickets.com

May 22nd at 5:00 PM EST

https://greatdionysia2.brownpapertickets.com

May 22nd at 8:00 PM EST

https://greatdionysia3.brownpapertickets.com

May 23rd at 5:00 PM EST

https://greatdionysia4.brownpapertickets.com