GOOD MORNING NEW YORK: A NEW MUSICAL Opens Next Month At The Players Theatre 

The critically acclaimed new musical about local news is heading Off- Broadway! Good Morning New York: A New Musical opens at The Players Theatre January 11, 2020.

The musical comedy, produced by Thrapp Theatrics in Association with New York Innovative Theatre Award nominee Michael Sgouros, follows an unforgettable journey of seven journalists struggling to advance their careers.

Good Morning New York dives into the behind the scenes culture of local news - especially in NYC. The musical has original songs about the Staten Island Ferry, The Plaza and even has a six minute tap dance number in a dive bar.

"Good Morning New York is a musical for anybody who feels stuck in life, love or a career," creator Jacklyn Thrapp said. "Good Morning New York doesn't touch the national news like politics - we're livin' local."

This musical is inspired by real journalists.

Journalists from the Daily News, CBS New York & Fox News gave it rave reviews after seeing the musical's nearly sold-out Off-Off-Broadway debut at the People's Improv Theatre in 2018.

Good Morning New York's book is by New York Emmy award winner Jacklyn Thrapp. The music is composed by Thrapp, Jackson Bell and Dylan Adler. Orchestrations are by Jackson Bell. It is under the direction of Bridget Greaney.

The Off-Broadway cast is as follows: Two Time Tony award nominee Alison Frasier (voice overs only), Zach Holden, Christae Evanson, Morgan DeTogne, Bobby Allan, John Vogel, Jacqueline Keeley, Lexi Rosenblum.

Previews for Good Morning New York: A New Musical begin on The Players Theatre Mainstage (115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012) starting January 9, 2020. The musical opens January 11, 2020. Tickets range from $42 - $62. Ticket information can be found at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You