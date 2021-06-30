GEORGIE D. By Jessica Durdock Moreno to be Presented by Chain Theatre

Playwright Jessica Durdock Moreno is the 2021 recipient of the John Golden Award for Excellence in playwriting from the Faculty of NYU Tisch. Presented as a workshop production running in tandem with the Chain One Act Festival July 24th 2021 - August 15th 2021.

FOR TICKETS: https://www.chaintheatre.org/

GEORGIE D, centers around Margaret Dudka, forty and forever going nowhere fast, who reunites with her damaged-goods brother Thomas at their estranged father's deathbed to "pull the plug," sell the house, and settle the old man's affairs as quickly as possible. Their efforts are complicated, however, when the chaos that has been slowly and silently tearing their family apart for generations is stirred up by their mutual longing to remember the love that might have been there all along.

Directed by Rick Hamilton (Fabulous! The Queen of New Musical Comedies, AUDELCO-nominated Gypsy) Starring: Cheryl Games (Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson (Storyteller), A View From the Bridge (Beatrice), Patrick Grizzard (Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, A Word of Love) Constance Cooper (VICE Senior Correspondent, The Importance of Being earnest at the Morris-Jumel Mansion) David Rey (Wait Until Dark, Chasing the River). Lighting by Michael Abrams. Stage Management by Erika Conklin.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Jessica Durdock Moreno is a recent MFA graduate of from the Department of Dramatic Writing at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Her first play To Richard! premiered at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it won the Encore Producer's Award and was nominated for the Inkwell Theater Playwright's Promise Award. She began her writing training at Los Angeles City College, where she won Cinema and Television Department's Best Screenplay Award. Moreno was a part of the 2021 Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab. Following the development process the Chain Theatre decided to bring her work to full production.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, July 24th @ 8PM, Sunday, July 25th @ 2PM, Friday, July 30th @ 8PM, Saturday, July 31st @ 2PM, Wednesday, August 4th @ 8PM, Friday, August 6th @ 8PM, Saturday, August 7th @ 2PM, Sunday, August 8th @ 2PM, Wednesday, August 11th @ 8PM, Friday, August 13th @ 8PM, Saturday, August 14th @ 2PM, and Sunday, August 15th @ 2PM.