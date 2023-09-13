GAMEPIECE Performs At The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival, September 14- 16

THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (CWP), the Upper West Side's cultural hub for diverse, engaging, and boundary-pushing performing arts, announces the performances of Gamepiece, a new interactive performance from Christian Flynn, as part of the 2023 Evolution Festival, a multi-disciplinary performance festival featuring three original works-in-progress of theater, dance, and music by NYC-based artists.

Gamepiece runs September 14-16th, 2023, with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm, with an additional performance on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are available at Click Here

In Gamepiece, a play is created live on the spot by the actor, director, and the audience! Over the course of five scenes, the audience will help the actors and the director figure out what happens next. There will be lights, live music, madness, and lots of opportunities to make your mark on that night's performance. With a different cast of performers each night, Gamepiece is a play so interactive it isn't a play-it's a game. Play it. Play it. Play it.

Lead artist Christian Flynn (he/they) is a mixed race Puerto Rican writer, director, and performer in NYC. His play "everyone in new york is beautiful" was a semifinalist for the 2023 Meditative Writing fellowship and breaking & entering theatre collective's 2023 season. Their screenplay "Something Beautiful" was a quarterfinalist for the 2020 Big Break Screenwriting Contest. He hosts a popular monthly show, The Kids Are "Alright" at the People's Improv Theater.

Gamepiece was created and directed by Christian Flynn, with a script written by Christian Flynn and Kelsey Sullivan. Performers include Jared Kirsch, Murphy Rae Baker, Anna Aubry, Mike Manship, Kyra Sims, Mar Urzua, Nicholas Turturro, Richard Templeton, Margo Hera, Carly Polistina, Santiago Mallan, Michael Manzi, Megan Twamley, Anna Lettera, Roo, Jake Banasiewicz, Michelle Moriarty, Matt Higgins, Kihresha Redmond, Cole Ortiz Mackes, Jackie Romankov, and Megan Twamley. Gamepiece's lighting designer is Lydia Brinkman and interim stage manager is L.D. Kelley. Merie McCown joins as production manager and Dailee Morrone as stage manager for The Evolution Festival. Gamepiece's team also includes line producer Josh Reiter, consultant director Pat Daly, and consulting game designer Day Lane.

CWP's 2023 Evolution Festival is curated by artists Nick Browne, Haruna Lee, and Sloan Pearson, and features new works by Christian Flynn, Franck Muhel Dance Ensemble, and Sheer Spectacle. The festival will run at The Center at West Park from September 14 to 30, 2023. The festival is line produced by Madelyn Paquette, stage managed by Jamie Chen and Dailee Morrone, and production managed by Merie McCown.

The 2023 Evolution Festival is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The Center at West Park is located at 165 West 86th Street, at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and 86th Street, with access to the 86th street stops on the 1, C, and B subway lines. For more information and tickets, visit Click Here.

The Center at West Park (CWP) is a secular, 501(c)3 not-for-profit community performing arts center based in the historic West Park Presbyterian Church, a New York City landmark on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The mission of the Center at West Park is to build a more inclusive and intergenerational community with equal access to the arts for New York City. From its Upper West Side neighborhood location, CWP presents diverse, engaging, and boundary-pushing artistic and cultural programming; provides affordable performance, rehearsal, and event space to artists and community members; develops mentorship programs connecting established and emerging artists; and preserves the West Park Presbyterian Church's historic edifice. CWP aims to create and maintain a vibrant cultural hub, a forum for conversations and connections that transcend barriers to address the important issues facing our society today, to promote social responsibility, and to build an inclusive and diverse community.