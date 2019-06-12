Fresh Fruit Festival Returns July 8th
With many festivals taking the summer off, plus Stonewall50, the Fresh Fruit Festival - one of the leading LGBTQ arts organizations in New York - is poised to be the go-to program this summer for quality, cutting-edge entertainment.
With two musicals, a mime artist, a dance production, a one-person show, and a reading of a new screenplay in which eight are world premieres, one is a New York premiere, and one, an American premiere, the festival provides a strong cross-section of the world of performing arts. There is even a revival.
The Fresh Fruit Festival 2019 (its 17th year) runs July 8 - 21 at The Wild Project, 195 East 3rd Street, NYC. Visit http://www.freshfruitfestival.com/ for reservations and further info.
WEEK I (July 8 - 14)
Parlor Tricks by Charlotte Bush
Monday 7/8 8pm; Wednesday 7/10 6:30 pm; Sunday 7/14 4:30 pm (110′) World Premiere
A quasi-historical comedy of sex, seances, and sisterhood would quote the universality of femmes+'s need for respect. "The Mystic Thornes" - Margaret, Lillian & Ida - survive as a spiritualist act; but could one of them be the real thing? The final seance is in 1910, and beyond.
Metropolitan - musical
by Thomas Picasso and Mikey Rosenbaum
Tuesday 7/9 6:30 pm; Thursday 7/11 7:00 pm; Sunday 7/14 6:30 pm (95′) World Premiere (full-length) A Valentine to New York audiences, especially those who have migrated to the Big Apple in search of adventure and the artistic life. A shifting time-line in "the Metropolitan Bar" mirrors the fluidity of sexual orientation so vital to self-image.
Lovebird Jamboree
by Sarah Elisabeth Brown
Tuesday 7/9 8:30 pm; Friday 7/12 9:00 pm; Saturday 7/13 2:00 pm (70′) New York Premiere
Based on a series of interviews from people in the LGBTQI community, eight characters present their key love stories. Supported by the Santa Fe Community Foundation as part of their storytelling project, the work premiered in New Mexico in 2000.
All Over The Map
featuring the international mime - Bill Bowers
Wednesday 7/10 8:30 pm; Sunday 7/14 2:30 pm (90′) Regional Premiere
50 states, 30 years on the road, 25 countries, 2 hookers, 1 bunny, and a mime! Bill Bowers takes you places so unbelievable they could only be true. Bowers has performed on Broadway, at the Kennedy Center, the White House, and the finest grade school cafetoriums around the world. In ALL OVER THE MAP, he shares stories and characters that will stay with you long after lights up. A special presentation by All Out Arts
All Out Dance 2019
curated by John Zullo
Thursday 7/11 9:00 pm; Saturday 7/13 3:30 pm (90′)
Curated by Raw Movement's own John Zullo, All Out Dance features new and emerging LGBT and often "Q" movement works by the area's top choreographers. 2 Performances Only.
Bismillah
by Nikisa Aschtiani
Friday 7/12 7:00 pm; Saturday 7/13 8:00 pm; Sunday 7/14 4:30 pm (90′) World Premiere
When a bar shooting changes their lives forever, longtime Middle-Eastern friends with varied upbringings question their beliefs and fight for what's right in a new and troubling world. At what point do we as a society decide there are conditions to welcoming those with differences?
WEEK II (July 15 - 21)
Head First
by Dennis Bush
Monday 7/15 8:30 pm; Friday 7/19 8:30 pm; Saturday 7/20 2:00 pm (80′) World Premiere
One young man's journey of survival and taking control of a life for which much of the control was taken away from him. While celebrating the sexuality of the main character, it shines a light on the perceptions of relationships, and illuminates similarities rather than differences, doing so with humor, passion, overt sexual expression . . . and truth.
One-Act Plays
curated by Liz Thaler
Tuesday 7/16 6:30 pm; Saturday 7/20 4 pm (90′) World Premieres
A collection of new LGBT 1-Act plays, featuring:
The Island - by Joe Breen
Once Begun - by Tim Aumiller
Lighting Martha - by Carolyn Gage
Poolside Glow
by Luis Herrera
Tuesday 7/16 8:30 pm; Thursday 7/18 6 pm; Friday 7/19 6:30 pm (80′) World Premiere
In many worlds, developing feelings means developing fears of those feelings. The relationship between two girls is examined at different points in their lives, showing the consequences of choice. "Through a series of late-night swims, Serena explores how much she is willing to sacrifice and endure in the pursuit of what she believes is love."
The Knife Cuts Both Ways - a one-person show featuring Cecilia Gentili
Directed by Gene Fischer
Wednesday 7/17 8:30 pm (80′) * A special Festival Reprise *
Here To Recruit You - a musical
written and directed by Michael Boyd
Thursday 7/18 8 pm; Saturday 7/20 8 pm; Sunday 7/21 4 pm (120′) World Premiere
Special panel presentation on the Sunday performance
The little-known theatrical career of gay political icon HARVEY MILK, from a bohemian life in New York City theatre in the 60s, to a celebrated political life cut short by an assassin's bullet. The All Out Arts special feature for the Stonewall-50 Celebration.
Night Visions - a screenplay, in staged reading
by Johnny B. Dunn
Sunday 7/21 2 pm (95′) reception 1:30 pm - World Premiere
A pre-Civil War mansion under renovation is the scene for this dramatic tale of abuse, compassion, and a ghostly evil from 150 years ago. "A troubled gay teen spending a summer at his uncle's home in rural Louisiana is seduced and terrorized by a spirit in agony. Love, and a voodoo priestess, are his only hope."