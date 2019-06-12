Fresh Fruit Festival Returns July 8th

With many festivals taking the summer off, plus Stonewall50, the Fresh Fruit Festival - one of the leading LGBTQ arts organizations in New York - is poised to be the go-to program this summer for quality, cutting-edge entertainment.

With two musicals, a mime artist, a dance production, a one-person show, and a reading of a new screenplay in which eight are world premieres, one is a New York premiere, and one, an American premiere, the festival provides a strong cross-section of the world of performing arts. There is even a revival.

The Fresh Fruit Festival 2019 (its 17th year) runs July 8 - 21 at The Wild Project, 195 East 3rd Street, NYC. Visit http://www.freshfruitfestival.com/ for reservations and further info.

WEEK I (July 8 - 14)

Parlor Tricks by Charlotte Bush

Monday 7/8 8pm; Wednesday 7/10 6:30 pm; Sunday 7/14 4:30 pm (110′) World Premiere

A quasi-historical comedy of sex, seances, and sisterhood would quote the universality of femmes+'s need for respect. "The Mystic Thornes" - Margaret, Lillian & Ida - survive as a spiritualist act; but could one of them be the real thing? The final seance is in 1910, and beyond.

Metropolitan - musical

by Thomas Picasso and Mikey Rosenbaum

Tuesday 7/9 6:30 pm; Thursday 7/11 7:00 pm; Sunday 7/14 6:30 pm (95′) World Premiere (full-length) A Valentine to New York audiences, especially those who have migrated to the Big Apple in search of adventure and the artistic life. A shifting time-line in "the Metropolitan Bar" mirrors the fluidity of sexual orientation so vital to self-image.

Lovebird Jamboree

by Sarah Elisabeth Brown

Tuesday 7/9 8:30 pm; Friday 7/12 9:00 pm; Saturday 7/13 2:00 pm (70′) New York Premiere

Based on a series of interviews from people in the LGBTQI community, eight characters present their key love stories. Supported by the Santa Fe Community Foundation as part of their storytelling project, the work premiered in New Mexico in 2000.

All Over The Map

featuring the international mime - Bill Bowers

Wednesday 7/10 8:30 pm; Sunday 7/14 2:30 pm (90′) Regional Premiere

50 states, 30 years on the road, 25 countries, 2 hookers, 1 bunny, and a mime! Bill Bowers takes you places so unbelievable they could only be true. Bowers has performed on Broadway, at the Kennedy Center, the White House, and the finest grade school cafetoriums around the world. In ALL OVER THE MAP, he shares stories and characters that will stay with you long after lights up. A special presentation by All Out Arts

All Out Dance 2019

curated by John Zullo

Thursday 7/11 9:00 pm; Saturday 7/13 3:30 pm (90′)

Curated by Raw Movement's own John Zullo, All Out Dance features new and emerging LGBT and often "Q" movement works by the area's top choreographers. 2 Performances Only.

Bismillah

by Nikisa Aschtiani

Friday 7/12 7:00 pm; Saturday 7/13 8:00 pm; Sunday 7/14 4:30 pm (90′) World Premiere

When a bar shooting changes their lives forever, longtime Middle-Eastern friends with varied upbringings question their beliefs and fight for what's right in a new and troubling world. At what point do we as a society decide there are conditions to welcoming those with differences?

WEEK II (July 15 - 21)

Head First

by Dennis Bush

Monday 7/15 8:30 pm; Friday 7/19 8:30 pm; Saturday 7/20 2:00 pm (80′) World Premiere

One young man's journey of survival and taking control of a life for which much of the control was taken away from him. While celebrating the sexuality of the main character, it shines a light on the perceptions of relationships, and illuminates similarities rather than differences, doing so with humor, passion, overt sexual expression . . . and truth.

One-Act Plays

curated by Liz Thaler

Tuesday 7/16 6:30 pm; Saturday 7/20 4 pm (90′) World Premieres

A collection of new LGBT 1-Act plays, featuring:

The Island - by Joe Breen

Once Begun - by Tim Aumiller

Lighting Martha - by Carolyn Gage

Poolside Glow

by Luis Herrera

Tuesday 7/16 8:30 pm; Thursday 7/18 6 pm; Friday 7/19 6:30 pm (80′) World Premiere

In many worlds, developing feelings means developing fears of those feelings. The relationship between two girls is examined at different points in their lives, showing the consequences of choice. "Through a series of late-night swims, Serena explores how much she is willing to sacrifice and endure in the pursuit of what she believes is love."

The Knife Cuts Both Ways - a one-person show featuring Cecilia Gentili

Directed by Gene Fischer

Wednesday 7/17 8:30 pm (80′) * A special Festival Reprise *

Here To Recruit You - a musical

written and directed by Michael Boyd

Thursday 7/18 8 pm; Saturday 7/20 8 pm; Sunday 7/21 4 pm (120′) World Premiere

Special panel presentation on the Sunday performance

The little-known theatrical career of gay political icon HARVEY MILK, from a bohemian life in New York City theatre in the 60s, to a celebrated political life cut short by an assassin's bullet. The All Out Arts special feature for the Stonewall-50 Celebration.

Night Visions - a screenplay, in staged reading

by Johnny B. Dunn

Sunday 7/21 2 pm (95′) reception 1:30 pm - World Premiere

A pre-Civil War mansion under renovation is the scene for this dramatic tale of abuse, compassion, and a ghostly evil from 150 years ago. "A troubled gay teen spending a summer at his uncle's home in rural Louisiana is seduced and terrorized by a spirit in agony. Love, and a voodoo priestess, are his only hope."





