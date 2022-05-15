Free Classical Theatre Takes Over The Battery's Historical Castle Clinton In Shaw's “Saint Joan”

Lower Manhattan's Shakespeare Downtown presents eight free performances of George Bernard Shaw's masterpiece, "Saint Joan," from June 16-26, 2022 inside the historic walls of Castle Clinton National Monument at The Battery. This timely play, directed by Geoffrey Horne, is based on historical records of the 1431 trial of French military icon and religious martyr Joan of Arc.

Free tickets are available at 5:45 p.m. the day of the performance. All shows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 16-26

Shaw's play fictionalizes the historical life of Joan of Arc who became a military leader and changed the history of her nation. Young, French farm girl Joan (Billie Andersson) hears saintly voices telling her to raise an army to fight the English. The failing English, threatened by her popularity and influence, convince the Church to have Joan tried for heresy and she is found guilty. When this force of nature refuses life in prison, she is tragically burned at the stake, becoming a symbol of faith, feminism, and individualism.

Shaw wrote: "There are no villains in the piece. Crime, like disease, is not interesting: it is something to be done away with by general consent, and that is all [there is] about it. It is what men do at their best, with good intentions, and what normal men and women find that they must and will do in spite of their intentions, that really concern us."

The cast includes: Billie Andersson* (Joan), Craig Braun* (The Inquisitor), Mauricio Bustamante* (Bishop of Beauvais), Davide di Cagno-Hagen (Steward/D'Estivet), Richard Claeson (Richard de Beauchamp, Earl of Warwick), George Eve (Robert de Baudricourt), Monte Greene (various page's), Charlie Howard (Bastard of Orleans), Malcolm Jackson (Bertrand de Poulengy), Mamadou Jalloh (Captain La Hire/Executioner), Ana Carolina Lima and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (Duchesse de la Trémouille), Anton Obeid* (The Archbishop), Evan Olson (the Dauphin), Gregor Roach (Chaplain de Stogumber), Luciano Russo (Brother Martin Ladvenu), Marco Villard (Gilles de Rais/De Courcelles), Jacob Voigt* (La Trémouille, Constable of France)

FREE TICKETS: Available the day of the performance at Castle Clinton beginning at 5:45 p.m. First come, first served.

WHERE: Castle Clinton National Monument, The Battery (Battery Park) NY, NY 10004. DIRECTIONS: 1 to South Ferry, N to White Hall, or 4/5 to Bowling Green.

RUNNING TIME: 120 mins, no intermission.

Written by George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Geoffrey Horne

Set Design: Amy Goossens

Costume Design: Amy Goossens

Lighting Design: G. Scott Designs, Inc.

Sound Design: Carlos Ponce

Production Stage Manager: Chantal Van Zyl

MORE INFO: www.shakespearedowntown.org

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase

"Saint Joan" is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.