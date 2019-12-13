Corkscrew Theater Festival Moving to A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theatre, Now Accepting Submissions for Summer 2020

Fourth Annual Season to Offer Commissioning Fees and Financial Resources to Early-Career Artists Making Bold New Theater

Corkscrew Theater Festival is now accepting submissions for its fourth annual season, which will take place in Summer 2020 from July 30-August 30 at A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theatre (502 W 53rd St, Manhattan). Along with its move uptown from the East Village, the festival will expand its support for artists: for the first time, Corkscrew will provide its five productions with commissioning fees, help in defraying physical production costs, and more. These new initiatives further Corkscrew's mission to reduce the steep financial and material barriers for early-career artists striving to produce work unreliant on traditional nonprofit and commercial models.

Merging the institutional support of a theater company, the soul of a collective, and the energy of a festival, Corkscrew prioritizes new and underrepresented voices creating spectacularly eclectic, defiantly exhilarating, subversively jubilant theater. Corkscrew selects each season through a free and open submissions process, culminating in a five-week repertory festival of five world premiere productions and five works-in-progress. In addition to the new financial resources, Corkscrew will continue to provide comprehensive dramaturgical, casting, and design support over a months-long developmental process. Each production will receive 9 performances over 2-3 weeks and at least 16 hours of technical rehearsal time.

Corkscrew is not limited in genre, content, or theme - all kinds of theater are welcome. Important criteria for selection include an innovative perspective and adventurous scope for the project, passion for the project from its generating artists, and an understanding of how Corkscrew's unique development process will serve your goals for the project. Artists may apply with collaborators attached or without; the festival will help connect new collaborators to projects if selected.

The deadline for submissions is January 10, 2020 at 11:59pm EST. A complete application consists of:

1. A draft of the script, or other document demonstrating the scope and content of the project

2. Lead artist bios

3. One or more work samples (photos, audio, or video)

4. Five short answers accessible on application form

All performances as part of Corkscrew Theater Festival will take place at A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theatre (502 W 53rd St, Manhattan).

Visit corkscrewfestival.org to apply or call 347.954.9125 for more information.





