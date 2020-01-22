Florentina Holzinger's APOLLON Comes to NYU Skirball

NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of Florentina Holzinger's outrageous and raucous feminist dance, Apollon, on Saturday, February 22 & Sunday, February 23 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball. Apollon, very loosely inspired by Balanchine's Apollo, is presented in collaboration with Belgium's CAMPO Arts Center.

Choreographer Florentina Holzinger combines fin de siècle freak shows with 1960s live art, offering a new perspective on the rupture between high art and entertainment culture. Through this humorous and furious destruction of a classical narrative, Holzinger addresses the myth of the supposedly perfect woman, the artist herself. Five women tackle the neoliberalist cult of the body, jumping between the aesthetics of an occult fitness-studio, and a cyborg-bullfight, with a hint of Balanchine's neoclassical ballet quartet Apollo.

Florentina Holzinger resides and works in The Netherlands. Her work sits on the boundary between performance art, choreography, ritual and stunt show. She consciously plays with the shifting of boundaries between high culture and entertainment, exploring different modes of female representation and questioning the full potential of female physicality. Her collaboration with choreographer/performer Vincent Riebeek resulted in a trilogy of pieces - Kein Applaus für Scheisse, Spirit and Wellness - that tour under the guidance of CAMPO. In addition to this, she created Recovery, CAMPO production Apollon, and TANZ. As of 2021, Florentina will be an artist-in-residence at the Volksbühne Berlin.

CAMPO is a Ghent (Belgium) based arts center, presenting a wide range of productions, from theater, dance and performance to festival and international tours. CAMPO supports artists throughout their artistic process and is committed to research and development, production, touring and presentation. campo.nu/en/apollon





