FLOWER POWER to Return to NYC's Tank's DarkFest/TrashFest This Month

Flower Power is coming back to NYC! The female-led climate melodrama returns to the Tanks DarkFest/TrashFest in July 2024 for one night only!

Playwright and director Caitlin Mayernik, who has collaborated with institutions like the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Sesame Street Workshop, PlayPenn Theatre, The Ann Arbor Experimental Film Festival, and who's coordinated programming with Directors Lab West at the Tony-winning Pasadena Playhouse, is excited to bring her sold-out play Flower Power back to the Tank. This time, joined by an all-star team.

Returning from the 2023 production is Producer Niz Jahangir (Warner Brothers, Zimmerli Museum of Art), Lighting Designer Anna Shultz (Studio Earl), and Music Composer Louis Alteen. New additions to the Flower Power team in 2024 include Producer Caitlin (Andie) Andrews (Short+Sweet International Play Festival, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK at The New Theatre), Projection Designer Eli Garmon (Off-Broadway: Man Cave; Sorry For Your Loss; Nothing In Moderation), Stage Manager and Set Designer Deniz Demirkurt, Assistant Director Sadie Pillion-Gardener, and zero-waste Costume Designer Persephone Bennet, whose work has been showcased at New York Fashion Week.

"In Mum's dystopian garden, human-flowers exist in a world plagued by pollution and climate destruction. The traditional Picking Season celebrated in Mum's Garden invites Pickers to pick flowers in a pageant each season in hopes to bring beauty back into the dying world. Flower Power follows buds like Dani, Mum, Daisy, and Rose throughout the interruption of Picking Season, where Dani works to save the garden from pollutant death before it's too late. Dani's revolution reveals how far desperate flower buds will go for their beauty, and the sacrifices required to keep petals powerful."

The cast features the talents of both regional and city actors, including Maya Santiago (National Tour "On Your Feet!", Shooting Star, and Amazon's SPRUNG), London Riley Keller (NYTW 23/24 Season, "Lampito" at Theatre 555, and "The Lesbian Play" at The Triad), Andrea Tovar (Here's To All The Broken Girls at The Tank), Olivia Cieri (Sesame Place), and Adiam Yemane.

Flower Power celebrates climate-friendly no-waste work, using recycled materials for set and props, recycled materials and sustainably made costumes, and climate-friendly theatre practices (no printing, digital rehearsal when possible). This production is brought to he Tank by an all-female producing team: Caitlin Mayernik, Niz Jahangir and Caitlin (Andie) Andrews.

Flower Power will be presented as a part of the Tank's annual DarkFest/TrashFest on July 20th at 9:30 pm.

Performances last 45 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are now available and can be purchased here. Livestream tickets are also available.

Ticket Prices:

Live Stream: $15

In-Person: $25

The Tank: 312 W 36th Street, Floor 1, New York NY 10018

