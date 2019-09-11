FIRST BY FAITH Returns To United Solo Theatre Festival's Tenth Anniversary

Returning from SOLDOUT performances and rave reviews at the National Black Theatre Festival, Winston Salem, NC, FIRST BY FAITH: THE LIFE OF Mary McLeod BETHUNE, written and performed by Richarda Abrams, is back Off Broadway in the United Solo Theatre Festival celebrating it's Tenth Anniversary, September 26, 2019, 7:30 pm at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd St., NYC, in "The Best Of" category, where it World Premiered and won "The Best Educational Show Award" last year. Tickets: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-firstbyfaith/.

"One of the great aspects of theatre is hearing stories from underrepresented voices and learning about historical figures left out of Western history. See "FIRST BY FAITH: THE LIFE OF Mary McLeod BETHUNE" - all about SOLO

"Abrams reclaims Bethune from the wall of saintly portraits in elementary school classrooms, and breathes her back to life as a woman with feelings, and vulnerabilities, and wit, and yes faith!" -New York Theater

Abrams enters the stage singing "This Little Light of Mine." And audience members - black and white joined in what turned out to be a soulful rendition. - TheatricalMusings.com

Richarda Abrams is an award-winning actress/singer/playwright, producer, and daughter of the late Dr. Muhal Richard Abrams musician/composer/visionary/co-founder of the Association For The Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). Richarda developed and workshopped FIRST BY FAITH: THE LIFE OF Mary McLeod BETHUNE over a six-year period at New Federal Theatre's Playwright's Workshop, League of Professional Theatre Women's Julia's Reading Room, and at New York City's Actors Studio.

This show explores Mary McLeod Bethune's personal journey from an uneducated child to a world-renowned educator, humanitarian, civil rights activist, stateswoman and philanthropist. Abrams uses storytelling, song, and humor to transcend time and gender, as Mary returns to earth to share one last lesson. Director: Dina Vovsi. Music Director Amina Claudine Myers. Costume Design Consultant Sally Lesser. Produced by RPR Productions.

Photo Credit: Allison Lee Isley, Winston Salem Journal

First By Faith: The Life Of Mary McLeod Bethune Returns to United Solo Theatre Festival September 26, 2019 7:30pm from Richarda Abrams on Vimeo.

Audience Responses to First By Faith: The Life Of Mary McLeod Bethune written and performed by Richarda Abrams from Richarda Abrams on Vimeo.

WBAI Untitled Interview 7/26/19 from Richarda Abrams on Vimeo.





