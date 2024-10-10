FAHRENHEIT 451 Comes to The Greenhouse Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Greenhouse Ensemble will present Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury's dystopian masterpiece, directed by Hazen Cuyler, Artistic Director of The Greenhouse Ensemble. The production runs from October 24 through November 9, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM, plus a Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM, at St. Michael's Church, 225 99th Street on the Upper West Side.

Set in a future where books are banned and "firemen" burn any that are found, Fahrenheit 451 explores themes of censorship, conformity, and the loss of critical thought in society. The narrative centers on Guy Montag, a fireman who begins to question the purpose of his work and the oppressive regime under which he lives. As he starts to read the very books he once destroyed, Montag embarks on a dangerous path toward self-discovery and rebellion.

Directed by Hazen Cuyler, this production highlights the ever-relevant questions Bradbury posed about freedom of expression and the role of knowledge in society. With immersive set design by Manon Manavit and dynamic projection design by Daniel Heffernan, Fahrenheit 451 promises a visually compelling and thought-provoking theater experience.

The production features a talented cast, including Leah Barker, Hazen Cuyler, Joseph D'Amore, Anne Fizzard*, Frank Hankey*, Robert Hickey*, Miranda Renée, and Spencer Scott. Stage Manager Briana Bartenieff ensures the seamless execution of this complex work.

Performances will be held at St. Michael's Church, located at 225 99th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Tickets are available for $20 on Eventbrite. Seating is limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

Comments