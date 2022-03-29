Emerging Artists Theatre Presents CRAZY: FOR JONGHYUN

Emerging Artists Theatre will present CRAZY: for Jonghyun written by Susan W Chamberlin and directed by Graydon Gund. The workshop production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on April 6, 7 pm. Also presented on April 6 are Within Us by NewBrese Dance and Main Character Syndrome by Kelsey Rondeau.

Jonghyun's tender lyrics of longing and charismatic stage presence made him millions of fans worldwide. A Kpop stan, Helen, calls on Jonghyun for help with her own desperation. The two spar over questions of love and life in a disconnected world. A dark comedy about suicide, CRAZY: for Jonghyun asks, "Can the dead save the living?"

The cast features Isabelle Garbani as Helen; Kevin Dwan as Jonghyun; and Olivia Massiah as Lucy.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. Performance takes place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Graydon Gund (Director) Directing includes Good Grief (Athena Theatre), Plan G (Randomly Specific), Transfiguration (United Solo Award Winner), Must Win (Broadway Bound Fest), Ginny (Sam French Fest). Readings and workshops include Whitewashed and Where They're Going (When They Go) (both by Kirt Shineman) and work with Theatre Breaking Through Barriers. Also co-creator of Standby for Places: A Radio Play Podcast, for which he has directed Woyzeck, Leonce, and Lena, among others. GraydonGund.com

Susan W Chamberlin (Playwright) Original works include Emerging Artists Theater: New York, NY. George and Bill are Friends; Firehouse Theater New Works Festival: Newburyport, MA. Sewing Lessons; The Players Ring: Portsmouth, NH. Life is Short; Soul Searching. Susan is thrilled to present her second work with EAT's New Work Series.

All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.