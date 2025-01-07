Edu Díaz's A DRAG IS BORN to be Presented at PhysFestNYC 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed solo show A Drag Is Born, a nonverbal celebration of diversity created and performed by Edu Díaz in which a man accidentally becomes a drag queen onstage, was selected for PhysFestNYC 2025, New York City's only festival dedicated to physical theater.

This Fringe miracle blending clown and drag has captivated audiences at five festivals and garnered five awards, including Best Solo Actor (LATA Awards), Best Solo Show Specialty (Orlando Fringe 2024), and Best Solo Clown (NYC Fringe 2024).

Edu Díaz is a multi-awarded Fulbright Alumni artist from The Canary Islands (Spain) based in New York City. His creations include Fantastic Mr. S (Theatre Row, 2022), the upcoming Pulse (The Chain Theatre, February 2024), and PETRUS, a show in preproduction.

The creative team behind A Drag Is Born includes director Rachel Resnik, assistant director and choreographer Tinna Hoffmann, lighting designer Jen Leno, stage designer Bri Colombo, and production manager Jess Ducey. The General Consulate of Spain in New York City supports the production.

A Drag is Born will be presented as part of PhysFestNYC 2025 at Stella Adler Center for the Arts on Thursday, January 16 (7 and 8.30 PM). Runtime: 60 minutes. Ages 13 and up. The performer will offer insights into self-producing artistry at the workshop 'Market Your Show!' on January 13 at 2.30 PM.

