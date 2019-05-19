Ecuadorian-American Comedian Brings PARTY ANIMAL To The Tank Theatre This June

Ecuadorian-American comedian and writer Becca Beberaggi (Paste Magazine) is bringing her new solo show "Party Animal" to the Tank Theatre this June 18th at 9:30 pm. The show will be directed by Michael Newman.

After a successful runs of her first solo show "I Laugh To Keep From Crying" (PIT SOLOCOM 2015, QED, Tank) about that time she lived with Nuns and her public workshop of "Gooey" (PIT SOLOCOM 2017) a dark comedy about violence against woman and her obsession with True Crime Documentaries, Becca now brings audiences "Party Animal" telling her journey with mental illness, childhood trauma, love, and bad party stories.

Mental illnesses lie to you and make you believe things that aren't real but for Becca, it's just made her REALLY bad at parties. Come join her on June 18th at 9:30 (Doors at 9 pm) as she tells some of her favorite stories about how parties are bad, why parties are bad, and how she was probably the reason why. Tickets are available online here and at the door for only $12.

Find out more about Becca's pursuits by visiting her website and following her on Instagram at @beccabeberaggi





