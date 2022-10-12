EXCEPT MR. DICKINSON World Premiere to be Presented by 15th Street Friends

15th Street Friends will present the Equity world premiere of August Nigro's "Except Mr. Dickinson" directed by Jonathan Fluck on October 14, 15, 21, and 22.

Except Mr. Dickinson drops the audience into the arguments circulating for and against war on July 2nd, 1776. John Dickinson, a lawyer, a lapsed Quaker, and an eloquent speaker, is one of Pennsylvania's delegates to the Continental Congress. As the colonies devolve toward war, he sees his identity as a British-American torn apart. He realizes he has to choose.

Amidst the fervor for war, John Dickinson, swam against the current. He argued passionately for reconciliation rather than independence. The play drives us through his conflict and his decision.

"Except Mr Dickinson" is directed by Jonathan Fluck with assistant direction by Leslie Anne Weishaar.

The cast includes David Bourne*, Musa Gurnis*, Adam Kee*, Steve Lally, Rachel Leighson*, Mat Leonard*, Josh Musgrave*, Jeffrey Roth, Lyn Scott, and Matthew Tiemstra*.

*These actors appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Costumes by Bria Dinkins, Lighting by Zach Dulny, Set and Props by Thomas Jenkeleit. Produced by 15th Street Friends and Ricardo Smith-Hoffman.

Tickets are free of charge with a reservation and can be secured at www.exceptmrdickinson.com