Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EXCEPT MR. DICKINSON World Premiere to be Presented by 15th Street Friends

Except Mr. Dickinson drops the audience into the arguments circulating for and against war on July 2nd, 1776.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

EXCEPT MR. DICKINSON World Premiere to be Presented by 15th Street Friends

15th Street Friends will present the Equity world premiere of August Nigro's "Except Mr. Dickinson" directed by Jonathan Fluck on October 14, 15, 21, and 22.

Except Mr. Dickinson drops the audience into the arguments circulating for and against war on July 2nd, 1776. John Dickinson, a lawyer, a lapsed Quaker, and an eloquent speaker, is one of Pennsylvania's delegates to the Continental Congress. As the colonies devolve toward war, he sees his identity as a British-American torn apart. He realizes he has to choose.

Amidst the fervor for war, John Dickinson, swam against the current. He argued passionately for reconciliation rather than independence. The play drives us through his conflict and his decision.

"Except Mr Dickinson" is directed by Jonathan Fluck with assistant direction by Leslie Anne Weishaar.

The cast includes David Bourne*, Musa Gurnis*, Adam Kee*, Steve Lally, Rachel Leighson*, Mat Leonard*, Josh Musgrave*, Jeffrey Roth, Lyn Scott, and Matthew Tiemstra*.

*These actors appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Costumes by Bria Dinkins, Lighting by Zach Dulny, Set and Props by Thomas Jenkeleit. Produced by 15th Street Friends and Ricardo Smith-Hoffman.

Tickets are free of charge with a reservation and can be secured at www.exceptmrdickinson.com

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Broken Box Mime Theater to Present BKBXKIDS! ASKS WHY in NovemberBroken Box Mime Theater to Present BKBXKIDS! ASKS WHY in November
October 14, 2022

Broken Box Mime Theater will present a special limited engagement of BKBXKids! Asks Why at the Theatre at the 14th Street Y. The performances will take place on Friday, November 18 at 2pm, Saturday, November 19 at 2pm, and Sunday, November 20 at 2pm.
Arts on Site to Present Janis Brenner in SHE REMEMBERS HER AMNESIA in NovemberArts on Site to Present Janis Brenner in SHE REMEMBERS HER AMNESIA in November
October 14, 2022

Arts on Site will present JANIS BRENNER, dancer/singer/actress, in the premiere of her one-woman show She Remembers her Amnesia, based on true stories, and set to a musical score by Jerome Begin.  Three performances: November 9 at 8 PM and November 10 at 6:30 & 8:30 PM at Arts on Site.  Evening performances will be followed by a Q&A session.
DIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS Is Back In The Bowery For In-person Plays On Outsider Art And Forgotten SongsDIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS Is Back In The Bowery For In-person Plays On Outsider Art And Forgotten Songs
October 13, 2022

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) is back in the Bowery for the first time in 2022. D3C is live and in-person at Von Bar for a triple bill of short plays, 'Old Mixtapes, Joyful Noises, and Songs about Songs,' written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.
PAÑUELOS By David Allard To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's WinterfestPAÑUELOS By David Allard To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's Winterfest
October 13, 2022

PAÑUELOS, a 90 minute play written by David Allard and directed by Sean Prasso, will debut at New York's Theater Festival at the Teatro Latea this December.
The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 4 in The Siggy at The Flea Theater Beginning This MonthThe Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 4 in The Siggy at The Flea Theater Beginning This Month
October 13, 2022

Cycle 4 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on October 27-29, and November 3-7 at 9:00 pm.