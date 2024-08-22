EPIC Players to Launch Eighth Season Of Accessible Classes For Neuro-divergent Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EPIC Players is launching their Eighth Season of Accessible Classes for Neuro-divergent Artists, taught by Industry Professionals, including an inclusive program for Neuro-divergent and Disabled teens: EPIC Junior. Tuition is free for all company members and only $15 for non-members.

For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/classes.

Knowledge is Power. EPIC works to empower our artists through access to skills based and professional development classes in the performing arts, so they may grow in their craft, their careers, and their community. All classes are FREE for EPIC company members and range in topics from performing arts, design, and professional development. EPIC classes are designed and led according to our "BE EPIC" method for adaptive, inclusive and individualized instruction. Each class features a lead/co teaching artist, a class supervisor and at least two EPIC Mentors, who serve as friends and coaches to provide individualized support as needed. EPIC offers a hybrid roster of in-person and virtual classes.

Fall 2024 Class Descriptions & Dates

EPIC Plays (in-person and virtual)

Exploring a different skill each month, including: Improv. Sketch Comedy, Dance, Voice and movement, Shakespeare, Film

Playwriting

Stand-up and Storytelling (bi-monthly workshop)

To support audition prep for the EPIC Underground

Stage Combat: Hand to Hand!

To end in a presentation for the NYC fight community and certification)

Songwriting (virtual)

To end in an original songs showcase at Theatre Row

Audition Prep Essential (virtual)

To end in a presentation at theatre row

Children's Theatre Workshops (monthly workshop)

Learn about and create a children's theater piece

Musical Master Class (virtual)

Monthly with Broadway Guests and led by Broadway's Stephanie Torns

"I joined EPIC one year ago, and it is such an important part of my life. The first time I attended a class, I had to learn what people do in theaters and how they act professionally. I traveled to Brooklyn by myself, and I took a voice and movement class. At first I didn't know any of the people or any of their names. Aubrie Therrien gave us sample scripts to read and we tried to act out the scenes. When it was my turn to perform, people were excited about what I was doing and how I was acting. . . . When Aubrie had me audition for Shakespeare's last play, "The Tempest," at first I wasn't sure that I could remember all of the lines. But she gave me some scripts and she chose me to be Ferdinand, Prince of Naples, son of King Alonso. It took me time to remember all of the lines, but at the end, I did it and it was really fun to be performing with the rest of the cast who are now my friends. . . . The best part about EPIC is learning how to act in TV shows, films and theater. We have classes, parties and we go out together to celebrate special occasions or just have fun. EPIC is helping me and the others get jobs, earn money and become real performers. EPIC is helping us have great futures." - Ben Rosloff, EPIC Players Company Member, now AEA Actor

EPIC Jr. is supported by the Find Your Light Foundation and EPIC Classes are supported by The Howard Gilman Foundation, The Lily Auchincloss Foundation and The Butler Foundation.

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/.

Comments