EPIC Players Theatre Unveils 2024/2025 EPIC Season Featuring SEUSSICAL & More

EPIC Players Theatre has revealed its 2024/2025 EPIC Season featuring mainstage shows A Christmas Carol in the fall and Seussical the Musical in the spring. The company returns to Joe's Pub for their season, and will include a 90's themed show in the fall and an evening of company members starring as their dream roles, alongside Broadway veterans, in the spring. Plus original performances and an expansive roster of educational offerings taught by industry professionals including Stage Combat, Songwriting, and Musical Theatre Dance.

For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/.

2024/2025 EPIC Season

Mainstage:

Fall Show: A Christmas Carol

December 10-15, 2024 at Theatre Row, Theatre 5

Spring Show: Seussical the Musical!

May 9-19, 2025, ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre

Cabarets:

Fall Cabaret: Step Into the 90s!

October 26, 2024 at 6pm and 8:30pm, Joe's Pub

Spring Cabaret: Dream Roles!

April 2, 2025 at 6pm and 8:30pm, Joe's Pub

EPIC Underground and Originals:

EPIC Underground: Passions and Appetites

February 24, 2025 at 6pm and 8:30pm, Joe's Pub

EPIC Originals:

EPIC will begin accepting full-length original play submissions in fall 2024 for consideration for a summer workshop and potential fall 2025 mainstage full production. Stay tuned for details!

"We are so excited to launch our 8th, neuro-inclusive season at EPIC and are proud to bring free and engaging arts programming and access to Neurodivergent and Disabled artists and audience members across the city," said Aubrie Therrien, Founder, Executive and Artistic Director, EPIC Players.

