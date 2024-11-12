EPIC Players Theatre Opens Submissions For Original Works By Neurodivergent Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EPIC Players Theatre is seeking fully written theatrical scripts written by playwrights who identify as disabled or neurodivergent. If selected, EPIC will collaborate with you to prepare for a public reading of your script and possibly even elevate the piece into a fully produced performance. The deadline to submit your application is December 13, 2024.

If you'd like to submit your original work for consideration, please follow the link to fill out their submission form: https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/submissions.

At EPIC, they are dedicated to creating performance opportunities and elevating the voices of neurodivergent actors, playwrights, creators and artists. A key part of this mission is elevating original work by neurodivergent playwrights through producing new plays at EPIC. Submissions are being accepted for fully written, original scripts with an anticipated runtime of approximately 90 minutes. They are accepting both plays and musicals. Chosen pieces will be produced through EPIC and performed by a group of EPIC neurodiverse actors. Please contact Travis@epicplayersnyc.org if you have any questions.

