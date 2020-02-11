ENTR'ACTE Opens At The Strawberry One Act Festival This Weekend

ENTR'ACTE written by Anthony Fusco and directed by Katherine Yacko opens this Sunday Feb 16th @ 6:00pm and Monday Feb 17th @ 8:30pm at Theater 54 @ Shetler Studios 244 W 54 St NYC 12th Floor. Featuring: Clay Von Carlowitz and Peter Tarantino.

The play is about Richard Avery an acting student that gets cast in his very first leading role in NYC. His mentor and acting coach Patrick Bentley has been helping Richard prepare for this big night, when during the intermission of opening night the two men have a little tete-a-tete that crosses the line when information is exposed that can ruin the professional relationship between the two of them!

Purchase tickets online in advance for $25 or $27 @ the door!

www.therianttheatre.com

The play runs 20 minutes and is part of the Riant Theatre's Strawberry One Act Festival along with 17 other short one act plays. This is a play competition where the audience casts their votes to select the 2 plays they like for that series of plays along with 2 actors, 2 actresses, 2 directors. The top plays will run in the semi finals nights Feb 18, 19, 20th at 6:00 or 8:30pm.





