ELFPROV: COOKIES WITH SANTA Will Play Broadway Comedy Club in December

The performance will be held on Sunday, December 1st at 11:30 AM.

By: Nov. 17, 2024
Get ready to jingle all the way to Times Square this holiday season for ELFPROV: COOKIES WITH SANTA, a unique interactive musical comedy experience for the whole family. On Sunday, December 1st at 11:30 AM, join Santa Claus and his hilarious elves for a festive celebration filled with improv, carols, and holiday magic.

ELFPROV: COOKIES WITH SANTA Will Play Broadway Comedy Club in December
Attendees will experience a meet and greet with Santa, where kids (and kids at heart) can share their Christmas wishes and snap photos (aka ELFIES) with the jolly man himself; cookies and milk while soaking in the festive atmosphere, plus hot cocoa and coffee with assorted marshmallows; ELFPROV, a one-of-a-kind improvised musical comedy show features talented elves who create hilarious scenes and songs based on audience suggestions; and caroling with Santa.

The performance will be held on  Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM at Broadway Comedy Club 318 West 53rd Street NYC.

For more information, visit: https://santanyc.com




