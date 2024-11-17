ELFPROV: COOKIES WITH SANTA Will Play Broadway Comedy Club in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to jingle all the way to Times Square this holiday season for ELFPROV: COOKIES WITH SANTA, a unique interactive musical comedy experience for the whole family. On Sunday, December 1st at 11:30 AM, join Santa Claus and his hilarious elves for a festive celebration filled with improv, carols, and holiday magic.

Attendees will experience a meet and greet with Santa, where kids (and kids at heart) can share their Christmas wishes and snap photos (aka ELFIES) with the jolly man himself; cookies and milk while soaking in the festive atmosphere, plus hot cocoa and coffee with assorted marshmallows; ELFPROV, a one-of-a-kind improvised musical comedy show features talented elves who create hilarious scenes and songs based on audience suggestions; and caroling with Santa.

The performance will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM at Broadway Comedy Club 318 West 53rd Street NYC.

For more information, visit: https://santanyc.com

